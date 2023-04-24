Michael Martin: 50 Irish citizens evacuated from Sudan, and more to come

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Michael Martin: 50 Irish citizens evacuated from Sudan, and more to come

By Press Association
Tanaiste Micheal Martin said around 50 Irish citizens have been evacuated from Sudan, with more evacuations planned (Niall Carson/PA)
Tanaiste Micheal Martin said around 50 Irish citizens have been evacuated from Sudan, with more evacuations planned (Niall Carson/PA)

Around 50 Irish citizens have been evacuated from Sudan, with more evacuations planned, Ireland’s deputy premier Micheal Martin has said.

The Tanaiste and minister for foreign affairs said evacuations from the Sudanese capital, Khartoum, to Djibouti were carried out with the assistance of the Spanish and French.

“About 50 Irish citizens were evacuated since yesterday from Khartoum to Djibouti with the support of France and Spain, and I want to take the opportunity to thank the French authorities and the Spanish for doing a remarkable job in terms of a wider co-ordinated evacuation of European Union citizens,” Mr Martin told RTE Radio One.

“The situation is fluid. We estimate there’s about 150-plus Irish citizens registered with our embassy in Nairobi – that can include dependents, so you’ll appreciate the situation is fluid.

“But 50 have been evacuated so far and more to come. A consular team for the Department of Foreign Affairs has been on the ground in Djibouti since yesterday.”

Mr Martin added: “The security situation is on everyone’s mind and obviously this has to be done safely and we have to protect all of our citizens.”

The Tanaiste urged Irish citizens who remain in Sudan to stay indoors, adding that further information will be communicated to them on airlift operations.

“This will take some days,” he said.

“I think we’re pleased with the initial outcome in the last 24 hours but it is something that’s very, very fluid, and bear in mind that the conflict is a ferocious one.

“And we also think of all those who are Sudanese civilians who are under huge threat and pressure, many dying, and there’s up to about 12 million Sudanese citizens who are, as we speak, in acute food (insecurity), a dire situation.”

Mr Martin said the response will be “flexible” and will extend to Sudanese relatives of Irish citizens.

“Our immediate response here is humanitarian and obviously we will support Irish families with Sudanese relatives and so on and we’ll see what can be done in that context,” he said.

The Tanaiste said Ireland will consult EU colleagues on how best to deploy the 12 Irish Defence Force members that have been sent to Djibouti.

“It very much depends on the advice we’re getting on the ground in terms of the degree to which we will deploy forces right into Khartoum, for example,” he said.

“So that’s something we would take advice from with our colleagues in the European Union, as to the best way to deploy resources.”

Mr Martin acknowledged that Ireland does not have the capacity to mount its own airlift operations and said he has taken action to address the issue by placing an order for a suitable aircraft.

He said in the future Ireland may look to join a consortium with other EU member states to develop joint strategic airlift capacity.

“We do need the capacity, I’m not arguing that,” he said.

“But we will always be working with European Union colleagues in situations like this. That’s what works best.”

Mr Martin also paid tribute to the work of Irish diplomat Aidan O’Hara, who is serving as EU ambassador in Sudan. He was attacked last week during a robbery at his residence in Khartoum.

“I think his professionalism, his resilience, I think has been quite an inspiration,” said Mr Martin.

“He kept going in the aftermath of that attack. He’s experienced and we appreciate the work that he has done.”

