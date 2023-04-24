Sunak challenged over ‘spectacular own goal’ of VAT rule post-Brexit By Press Association April 24 2023, 11.30am Share Sunak challenged over ‘spectacular own goal’ of VAT rule post-Brexit Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/politics/4331296/sunak-challenged-over-spectacular-own-goal-of-vat-rule-post-brexit/ Copy Link Prime Minister Rishi Sunak during the Business Connect event in North London (Daniel Leal/PA) Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[subtitle]] Email address Password Show Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number. [[list_checkbox_text]] [[button_text]] By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy Or sign up with Facebook Google Complete Registration Check mark A check mark indicating successful registration. Registration complete Thank you for registering! A confirmation email has been sent to Back to [[site_name]]