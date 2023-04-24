Record number of heart transplants carried in Scotland out last year By Press Association April 24 2023, 11.31am Share Record number of heart transplants carried in Scotland out last year Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/politics/4331299/record-number-of-heart-transplants-carried-in-scotland-out-last-year/ Copy Link A record number of heart transplants were carried out in Scotland last year (Alamy/PA) Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[subtitle]] Email address Password Show Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number. [[list_checkbox_text]] [[button_text]] By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy Or sign up with Facebook Google Complete Registration Check mark A check mark indicating successful registration. Registration complete Thank you for registering! A confirmation email has been sent to Back to [[site_name]]