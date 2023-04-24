MSP accuses Alister Jack of making ‘categorically untrue’ statement to Commons

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Green MSP has written to the speaker of the House of Commons accusing Scottish Secretary Alister Jack of making “categorically untrue” statements around the deposit return scheme.

Ross Greer called for an urgent investigation into whether Mr Jack misled the Commons as he spoke to the chamber in February.

The dispute is around the Scottish Government’s request for an exemption under the UK-wide Internal Market Act (IMA) for its proposed deposit return scheme.

The UK Government says a “formal” request was only received in March, but the Greens are adamant there is no such requirement for a formal request.

Mr Greer’s letter details how the Scottish Government had sought an exclusion from the IMA since July 2021.

In his letter to Sir Lindsay Hoyle, Mr Greer said: “It is abundantly clear that Mr Jack’s attempt to convince the House of Commons that the Scottish Government had not sought an IMA exemption until March of this year is simply and categorically untrue.

“It is my firm belief that Mr Jack and his Government have used the Brexit process to give themselves a new power of veto over the decisions of Scotland’s elected Parliament via the Internal Market Act.

“This is a direct attack on Scotland’s democracy.”

He added: “Whilst the wider political points are, of course, not a matter for the Speaker, I would urge you to urgently investigate the situation I have described and outline and ask what action you will take in response to Mr Jack misleading the House of Commons.”

Mr Greer also wrote to the head of the civil service, accusing Mr Jack of unilaterally changing the common frameworks for business between the two Governments.

A spokesman for the UK Government said this letter had been received and a response would come in due course.

He said: “UK Government ministers received a formal request for a UKIM Act exclusion for the Scottish Government’s Deposit Return Scheme on 6 March 2023. There had been no formal request prior to this.

“We will continue to engage with the Scottish Government to realise our shared ambition to improve the environment while meeting the needs of consumers and businesses across the UK.”

Earlier this month, First Minister Humza Yousaf delayed the start of the DRS scheme from August this year to March 2024.