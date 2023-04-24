Watchdog extends investigation into claims over PM’s declaration of interests

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Watchdog extends investigation into claims over PM’s declaration of interests

By Press Association
Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty (Ian West/PA)
Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty (Ian West/PA)

Parliament’s standards watchdog has expanded the inquiry into Rishi Sunak’s potential breach of the rules on declaring financial interests.

The Prime Minister is also being investigated over whether he broke the MPs’ code of conduct relating to disclosing details surrounding active inquiries, it emerged on Monday.

Standards commissioner Daniel Greenberg opened the inquiry following concerns that Mr Sunak did not detail his wife’s shares in a childcare agency that benefited from the Budget.

Mr Sunak declared Akshata Murty’s stake in Koru Kids in the ministerial register of interests after he failed to mention it when being questioned by an MP on the Liaison Committee.

Now Mr Greenberg has added a second strand to his inquiry, under rules forbidding MPs to “disclose details” in relation to any investigation he is undertaking without consent.

Downing Street defended its approach, with the Prime Minister’s official spokesman saying they had only “pointed to what has been said previously” in public remarks.

The commissioner opened the investigation under rules that MPs must be “open and frank” when declaring their interests last week.

No 10 responded at the time by saying: “We are happy to assist the commissioner to clarify how this has been transparently declared as a ministerial interest.”

Separately a Downing Street source confirmed the investigation was regarding the shares in the Koru Kids agency.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s Budget last month included incentive payments for childminders joining the profession.

Under questioning on why the sum doubles to £1,200 if workers sign up through agencies, Mr Sunak was asked by Labour MP Catherine McKinnell if he had any interests to declare.

“No, all my disclosures are declared in the normal way,” Mr Sunak said.

Meanwhile, Mr Greenberg also opened an investigation into Scott Benton under rules prohibiting MPs from causing “significant damage to the reputation and integrity” of the Commons.

He lost the Tory whip after being secretly filmed offering to lobby ministers on behalf of gambling industry investors in exchange for financial reward.

Lib Dem chief whip Wendy Chamberlain was granted an urgent question to ask the Commons on Monday if Mr Sunak will make a statement on the register of ministerial interests and the ministerial code.

It comes after Dominic Raab resigned as deputy prime minister in the wake of an official inquiry which found he acted in an intimidating and aggressive way with officials.

Downing Street has not set out whether the Prime Minister will respond to the question personally.

