Judges showed ‘deference’ to Home Office view of Rwanda’s promises, court told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Judges showed ‘deference’ to Home Office view of Rwanda’s promises, court told

By Press Association
Home Secretary Suella Braverman tours a building site on the outskirts of Kigali during her visit to Rwanda (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Home Secretary Suella Braverman tours a building site on the outskirts of Kigali during her visit to Rwanda (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Judges showed “excessive deference” to the Home Office’s view towards promises by the Rwandan government that asylum seekers there would be protected from ill-treatment, the Court of Appeal has heard.

In December, two judges at the High Court dismissed a series of legal bids, ruling the Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to the east African nation is lawful.

Lord Justice Lewis and Mr Justice Swift gave the go-ahead to several individual asylum seekers and the charity Asylum Aid to challenge their decision.

At the start of a four-day hearing on Monday, Raza Husain KC, for six individual asylum seekers, told the Court of Appeal in London there were “serious evidential gaps and deficiencies” that the judges at the High Court had not properly examined.

Suella Braverman visit to Rwanda
Home Secretary Suella Braverman and Rwandan minister for foreign affairs and international co-operation Vincent Biruta sign an enhanced partnership deal in Kigali (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The Home Office previously argued that a memorandum of understanding agreed between the two countries provides assurances that ensure everyone sent there will have a “safe and effective” refugee status determination procedure.

However, Mr Husain described Rwanda as “a highly autocratic repressive state” that “imprisons, tortures and murders those it considers to be its opponents”.

In written submissions, Mr Husain said that the judges at the High Court were required to decide whether the assurances made by the Rwandan authorities “provide a sufficient guarantee to protect relocated asylum-seekers” from a risk of torture or inhuman treatment.

The barrister continued: “The court showed excessive deference to the Home Office’s own assessment of those assurances, by proceeding on the basis that it should not ‘go behind’ that assessment without ‘compelling evidence to the contrary’.

“By adopting this approach, the court failed to scrutinise the Home Office’s view in the manner required.”

Mr Husain later said that material provided by the Rwandan authorities “lacked credibility, consisting of blanket denials and clear contradictions. It was partisan”.

He continued: “All these features should have been, but were not, considered by the court in assessing the evidence.”

The hearing, attended by at least 30 barristers, was later told the judges at the High Court did not properly consider a similar arrangement between Israel and Rwanda, which operated between 2013 and 2018.

Mr Husain said the Home Office could not thoroughly assess the risk of refoulement – that people would be expelled or returned to a country where their safety might be in danger – without investigating the deal with Israel.

Lord Pannick KC, for the Home Office, said in written submissions that the Rwandan government has “indicated a clear willingness to co-operate with international monitoring mechanisms” and that there are “reciprocal obligations with strong incentives for compliance”.

The crossbench peer, who is expected to make oral submissions later this week, said some evidence about whether the Rwandan government will comply with its obligations came from the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office “based on experience of bilateral relations extending over almost 25 years”.

He continued: “It provided a clear and compelling set of reasons why the UK Government is confident the Rwandan authorities will comply with the assurances.

“These are matters falling squarely within the institutional competence of the UK Government.

“The divisional court’s observation that compelling evidence would be required to displace the Government’s assessment of Rwanda’s likely compliance was correct.”

Rwanda policy
Demonstrators outside the Royal Courts of Justice in central London, protesting against the Government’s plan to send some asylum seekers to Rwanda (Tom Pilgrim/PA)

Lord Pannick later said when assessing whether a country will keep to the terms of an international deal, courts should “accord appropriate weight to the judgment of (the Government) as to the likelihood of compliance, including the opinion of those directly involved in concluding the agreement”.

“The divisional court did not show ‘excessive deference’ to the Home Office’s assessment. On the contrary, the approach … was correct,” he added.

Lord Pannick also said the previous arrangement between Israel and Rwanda “was of no relevance” to the UK’s arrangements.

He continued in written submissions: “The financial arrangements under the Israel-Rwanda agreement would appear to have been very different.

“Neither the UNHCR, nor the appellants, nor the Home Office are privy to the detail of the Israel-Rwanda agreement in 2013.

“The divisional court was correct to focus on the lawfulness of the arrangements being challenged here.”

The Rwanda deportation plan, along with the Illegal Migration Bill — which is due to return to the Commons on Wednesday — is part of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s pledge to stop migrants crossing the English Channel in small boats.

In April last year, then-home secretary Priti Patel signed an agreement with Rwanda for it to receive migrants deemed by the UK to have arrived “illegally”, and therefore inadmissible under new immigration rules.

The first deportation flight – due to take off on June 14 – was then grounded amid a series of objections against individual removals and the policy as a whole.

Last month, Mr Sunak told the Commons Liaison Committee that flights to the east African nation would leave only once the legal challenges had finished.

The hearing before the Lord Chief Justice Lord Burnett, Sir Geoffrey Vos and Lord Justice Underhill is expected to conclude on Thursday with a decision at a later date.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Hodgson was spotted on Dysart harbour with his jogging bottoms down. Image: DC Thomson.
Man in court for walking aggressively at Fife harbourside with joggers down
2
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Man and woman arrested after disturbance on Pomarium Street. Picture shows; Pomarium Street. Perth . Supplied by Google Maps Date; Unknown
Man and woman arrested after disturbance on Perth street
3
The former Straloch Primary School building in Perthshire
Inside mothballed Perthshire primary school to be sold at auction
4
The new signs at Pitlochry's Ferry Road car park. Image: John Duff.
Pitlochry branded country’s ‘most unwelcoming town’ as signs installed to deter campervan parking
3
5
Duncan McLaren admitted his crimes at Forfar Sheriff Court. Image: Maximum Exposure Scotland Facebook.
Dundee pervert brought tent, condoms and sex toys to meet ‘girl’ he thought was…
6
Late Dundee taxi driver Mark Ward. Image: Supplied
‘Mark was robbed of his life’: Dundee family’s heartbreak at death of taxi driver…
7
Michael Torano. Image: Facebook.
Son blamed dead dad for massive street Valium haul found in Dundee home
8
The Albert Hotel in North Queensferry. Image: Google Maps.
Fife community group outlines plans to take over historic hotel
9
The A90 approaching the Forfar Road junction with the Kingsway. Image: Google Street View
Warning to Dundee drivers over roadworks near Forfar Road junction
10
A Tayside Aviation plane coming in for a landing. Image: Dougie Nicolson/DC Thomson.
RAF ‘reviewing options’ after collapse of Tayside Aviation

More from The Courier

Courier - Cheryl Peebles - Waid Academy - CR0035004 - Buckhaven - Picture Shows: GV of Levenmouth Academy, to go with article about how school league tables based on Higher pass rates don't tell the whole story, and outlining work going on at schools which traditionally don't do so well in these tables. 21/04/2022 - Kenny Smith/ DCT Media
Fife teacher 'met pupil at hotel to engage in sexual activity'
Hial managing director Inglis Lyon.
Dundee Airport operator sees passenger figures soar to pre-pandemic levels
The items were stolen from a home off the B9130 in Markinch. Image: Google Street View.
Safe containing jewellery stolen in raid on Fife house
The aurora borealis in the skies above Kirriemuir. Image: Vicky Reynolds
Northern Lights put on dazzling display across Tayside and Fife - with more to…
Sandy Mitchell delivered a dazzling stint at Italy's legendary Monza circuit. Image: McMedia
Mitchell's Monza highs and lows on top-flight sportscar debut
Courier News - Dundee - CR0039509 - Gemma Bibby story: Robertson's of Dundee building demolition following fire on Saturday. Picture shows:demolition underway of the Robertson's House Furnishers building, Bank Street, Dundee, 15th November 2022. Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Plans for student flats lodged 5 months after Dundee Robertson's fire
Nicola Sturgeon leaving her home.
JIM CRUMLEY: Westminster's SNP witch-hunt has devolution in its sights
2
SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
5 SNP revelations as Dundee-born Westminster chief Stephen Flynn lifts lid on secrecy
Legion Scotland standard bearers march to the Anzac graves. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
PICTURES: Angus Anzac remembrance as nations pay tribute to Australia and New Zealand fallen
Former Blairgowrie and Coupar Angus bank manager Pauline Adamson.
Pauline Adamson: Former Blairgowrie and Coupar Angus bank manager dies

Editor's Picks

Most Commented