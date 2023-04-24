Minister: UK has relationship with African people while China focuses on elites

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Minister: UK has relationship with African people while China focuses on elites

By Press Association
Britain has a “relationship with the people of Africa” while China only focuses on the elites, a Foreign Office minister said.

Andrew Mitchell, development minister, said on Monday there is a “competition” in Africa between the West on one hand and Russia and China on the other.

Speaking at an event hosted by the Royal African Society, he said: “I don’t think I need to spend very long on the disadvantage of what Russia is seeking to do in Africa, and if the answer to any question in Africa is Russia we need to have a very good look at what the question was in the first place.

“But China is different. There is a China development offer in Africa which is appealing, but all I would say is we believe that we have a relationship with the people of Africa and the people of the countries above all.

“China’s relationship is nearly always with the elites, and we believe that the right and enduring relationship is one with the people.”

In a brief summary of the UK’s policy towards Africa, Mr Mitchell stressed the need for a “real and genuine and equal partnership” with African nations in order to achieve results.

He said: “We have learned a lot of lessons in the last 25 years, from the time when the IMF (International Monetary Fund) would send in smart suited men from the IMF to tell Africans how to solve their economic circumstances, which simply didn’t work because these were not the prescriptions that were practical in Africa. We learned that the hard way.”

In light of the violence in Sudan, which he said makes the challenge of ensuring security in Africa “infinitely worse”, Mr Mitchell also said development is “above all about stopping conflict”.

He said: “We always focus on that as a key ingredient – that conflict is development in reverse.”

Mr Mitchell, who returned as development minister in October 2022 having served as development secretary between 2010 and 2012, went on to acknowledge “irritation” among African nations.

He pointed to access to vaccines, a lack of delivery on promises made at the Cop 27 conference on climate change, and the significant amount of money spent supporting Ukraine compared to that spent in Africa.

He also touched briefly on debt relief, noting the US and UK managed to bail out Silicon Valley Bank within days while Zambia has been waiting years for its debt to be restructured.

Zambia defaulted on 12.8 billion US dollars (£12.3 billion) in foreign loans during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 and has still not reached a deal with its creditors, many of whom are Chinese.

Mr Mitchell said: “It is true that the international community can invent quantitative easing to sort out their problems but they can’t find the money to save the planet.

“This seems to me to be a completely legitimate viewpoint.”

