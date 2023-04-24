Prime Minister thanks luxury designer Anya Hindmarch at business conference

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Prime Minister thanks luxury designer Anya Hindmarch at business conference

By Press Association
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak during a Business Connect event in North London to increase opportunities for the private sector to boost economic growth (Daniel Leal/PA)
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak during a Business Connect event in North London to increase opportunities for the private sector to boost economic growth (Daniel Leal/PA)

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak thanked luxury designer Anya Hindmarch for providing his wife with “many great birthday and Christmas presents” at a business conference in London.

Mr Sunak convened the Business Connect conference, featuring around 200 high-profile chief executives, on Monday as part of an effort to patch up the Government’s relationship with business.

Ms Hindmarch, 54, whose handbags retail for between £650 to £2,600, was in the audience for a Q&A between the prime minister and business leaders.

Glamour Women of the Year Awards 2015 – London
Designer Anya Hindmarch was in the Business Connect audience (Ian West/PA)

She asked the Prime Minister how the Government plans to support the creative industries with growth and investment.

Responding to her question, Mr Sunak began by telling her “what a great pleasure it is to meet you”.

He thanked her for “everything you’ve done for our country”.

He added: “I’m glad that we recognise that, and thank you, also, I should say, for providing many great birthday and Christmas presents for my wife over the years.

“So I appreciate that too, I can say to you in person.”

Answering her question, he said that the Government was supporting the creative industries through educating a “pipeline” of “the most talented people”, and having a tax credit regime that supports investment in film and television.

Born in Maldon, Essex, Ms Hindmarch’s clients include the Princess of Wales, Gigi Hadid, Reese Witherspoon and Kendall Jenner.

The Prime Minister has been criticised in the past for being “out of touch” with ordinary voters amid the cost-of-living crisis.

Facing questions last month over reports his North Yorkshire home’s luxury pool uses so much energy that the local electricity network had to be upgraded, Mr Sunak said that voters will “make up their own minds” if they consider him out of touch.

Indeed, Mr Sunak also released a summary of his tax returns last month, showing he earned around £4.8 million over the last three years.

His wife, Akshata Murty, is the daughter of billionaire Indian IT giant Infosys founder NR Narayana Murty.

She is thought to be worth hundreds of millions of pounds.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Hodgson was spotted on Dysart harbour with his jogging bottoms down. Image: DC Thomson.
Man in court for walking aggressively at Fife harbourside with joggers down
2
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Man and woman arrested after disturbance on Pomarium Street. Picture shows; Pomarium Street. Perth . Supplied by Google Maps Date; Unknown
Man and woman arrested after disturbance on Perth street
3
The former Straloch Primary School building in Perthshire
Inside mothballed Perthshire primary school to be sold at auction
4
The new signs at Pitlochry's Ferry Road car park. Image: John Duff.
Pitlochry branded country’s ‘most unwelcoming town’ as signs installed to deter campervan parking
3
5
Duncan McLaren admitted his crimes at Forfar Sheriff Court. Image: Maximum Exposure Scotland Facebook.
Dundee pervert brought tent, condoms and sex toys to meet ‘girl’ he thought was…
6
Late Dundee taxi driver Mark Ward. Image: Supplied
‘Mark was robbed of his life’: Dundee family’s heartbreak at death of taxi driver…
7
Michael Torano. Image: Facebook.
Son blamed dead dad for massive street Valium haul found in Dundee home
8
The Albert Hotel in North Queensferry. Image: Google Maps.
Fife community group outlines plans to take over historic hotel
9
The A90 approaching the Forfar Road junction with the Kingsway. Image: Google Street View
Warning to Dundee drivers over roadworks near Forfar Road junction
10
A Tayside Aviation plane coming in for a landing. Image: Dougie Nicolson/DC Thomson.
RAF ‘reviewing options’ after collapse of Tayside Aviation

More from The Courier

Atlantic Swell by Liz Myhill RSW.
Exhibition: Perthshire-based artist Liz Myhill depicts nature at its wildest
Vandalism in the polytunnels at Fairview School in Perth. Image: Perth and Kinross Council
More than 50 trees lost during vandalism at Perth school
Courier - Cheryl Peebles - Waid Academy - CR0035004 - Buckhaven - Picture Shows: GV of Levenmouth Academy, to go with article about how school league tables based on Higher pass rates don't tell the whole story, and outlining work going on at schools which traditionally don't do so well in these tables. 21/04/2022 - Kenny Smith/ DCT Media
Fife teacher 'met pupil at hotel to engage in sexual activity'
Hial managing director Inglis Lyon.
Dundee Airport operator sees passenger figures soar to pre-pandemic levels
The items were stolen from a home off the B9130 in Markinch. Image: Google Street View.
Safe containing jewellery stolen in raid on Fife house
The aurora borealis in the skies above Kirriemuir. Image: Vicky Reynolds
Northern Lights put on dazzling display across Tayside and Fife - with more to…
Sandy Mitchell delivered a dazzling stint at Italy's legendary Monza circuit. Image: McMedia
Mitchell's Monza highs and lows on top-flight sportscar debut
Courier News - Dundee - CR0039509 - Gemma Bibby story: Robertson's of Dundee building demolition following fire on Saturday. Picture shows:demolition underway of the Robertson's House Furnishers building, Bank Street, Dundee, 15th November 2022. Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Plans for student flats lodged 5 months after Dundee Robertson's fire
Nicola Sturgeon leaving her home.
JIM CRUMLEY: Westminster's SNP witch-hunt has devolution in its sights
2
SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
5 SNP revelations as Dundee-born Westminster chief Stephen Flynn lifts lid on secrecy

Editor's Picks

Most Commented