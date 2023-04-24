Civil servant pressed on ‘massive scale delivery failure over Euston HS2 pause’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Civil servant pressed on ‘massive scale delivery failure over Euston HS2 pause’

By Press Association
Members of the public walking past signs surrounding the construction site for the London Euston HS2 terminal (Aaron Chown/PA)
Members of the public walking past signs surrounding the construction site for the London Euston HS2 terminal (Aaron Chown/PA)

A senior civil servant was forced to defend the Department for Transport’s handling of HS2 after the pause to the Euston element of the project was described as a “failure of delivery on a massive scale”.

Appearing before the Public Accounts Committee on Monday, Dame Bernadette Kelly, permanent secretary at the department, described the near doubling of the costs of the London terminus to £4.8 billion as “very disappointing”.

But Conservative committee member Jonathan Djanogly raised concerns over the Department for Transport’s oversight of the project and a perception that contractors were deliberately pitching low to secure contracts.

Confronting Dame Bernadette on the issue, he said: “Can you see why I may think that taxpayers may think they are being taken for a ride on this?”

Responding, Dame Bernadette said: “I disagree that the contracting process has done that.

“It is (HS2 Ltd) that carries these contracting processes out and they are extremely complex.

“But I would say in the department’s oversight of those processes, what we are always trying to ensure is happening is that taxpayers’ interests are being properly reflected in the process.

“Within the department, I think we are certainly having accountability for ensuring overall delivery of the project is aligned with the interests of taxpayers and we work very hard to do that.”

Mr Djanogly countered by describing the Euston situation as a “failure of delivery on a massive scale” and asked if anyone in the department had been held accountable.

Dame Bernadette said: “What we have done now is got to a point where we have a better understanding of the complexity of the current design and its cost and we will need to proceed from here to try and work out what the right options are to consider and how we get to a better outcome.”

“I’ll take that as no,” Mr Djanogly responded.

In February, the Government announced it would pause work at Euston as costs for a redesigned HS2 station with fewer platforms had ballooned to £4.8 billion compared with an initial budget of £2.6 billion.

HS2 trains are now not expected to run into Euston until 2041 at the earliest after initially being scheduled for 2026.

A report by the National Audit Office last month warned the pause would “lead to additional costs and potentially higher costs overall”.

Alan Over, senior responsible owner for HS2 at the Department for Transport, said initially Government officials had “reasons to be confident” that scaling down the Euston development to 10 platforms would lead to lower costs.

He added: “We took some comfort that that would take (cost) down, not necessarily to £2.6 billion, and we would have been prepared to use Government contingency (funds) if necessary.

“But we were surprised that that progress was not made and the discovery of the £4.8 billion came late in the process.”

Mr Over added that bodies involved in the project, including Transport for London, Network Rail and Camden Council, may have to reprioritise their requirements “so that we have a hierarchy of need and get to a position where we won’t meet all those requirements, but we can do it at a more reasonable cost to the taxpayer”.

Dame Bernadette said problems with large infrastructure programmes are now being identified earlier than has historically been the case.

But she admitted there were more lessons to learn on “cost estimation and treatment of contingency” and “how we handle the integration of these big complex stations”.

Dame Bernadette added: “I wouldn’t want to leave the committee either with the impression that we haven’t already learned and are not embedding lessons.”

