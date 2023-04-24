SNP has ‘broken promise’ five years after introduction of welfare law – Labour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
SNP has ‘broken promise’ five years after introduction of welfare law – Labour

By Press Association
The new Scottish welfare system began in 2018 (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Labour has accused the SNP of “breaking its promise” on the fifth anniversary of the law which created Scotland’s social security system.

The Social Security (Scotland) Bill was passed on April 25 2018, setting up a new system for benefits transferred from the UK Government.

A total of 13 Scottish Government benefits are now being delivered through Social Security Scotland, seven of which are only available in Scotland.

However, Labour said a number of powers have gone unused with responsibility still lying with the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP), including responsibility for Carers’ Allowance until 2025.

The party also said that the IT system for devolved benefits had led to a £39 million overspend.

Labour MSP Paul O’Kane said the Scottish Government had “bungled the delivery” of the new benefits.

Mr O’Kane said: “The SNP has broken its promise to Scotland with its disastrous failure to use our social security powers.

“Five years of SNP failure has left Scots at the mercy of the cruel and callous Tory-run DWP and bungled the delivery of the payments they have taken on.

“Disabled people are waiting months for lifeline support and people are at risk of being short-changed on cold weather support during the worst cost of living crisis in decades.

“The SNP promised us something truly different, but all this incompetent SNP Government has done is replace one broken system with another.”

A spokesperson for Social Justice Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville said: “Only Labour could come up with such drivel and try and trash the reputation of a success story with over £5 billion being delivered to over one million people across the country.

“The Scottish Government is now delivering 13 benefits, seven of which are only available in Scotland including the Scottish Child Payment and Carers Allowance Supplement.

“These wouldn’t even be available if Labour had their way considering they argued against Scotland having powers over social security.

“But when we see the damage the Tories have caused, thankfully there is a government in place to deliver social security benefits and protect people as far as possible from Westminster policies.“

