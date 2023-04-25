Military flights to evacuate British nationals from Sudan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Military flights to evacuate British nationals from Sudan

By Press Association
British military flights are preparing to evacuate UK nationals from Sudan after a 72-hour ceasefire was agreed (Marwan Ali/AP)
British military flights are preparing to evacuate UK nationals from Sudan after a 72-hour ceasefire was agreed (Marwan Ali/AP)

British military flights are preparing for a “large-scale” evacuation of UK nationals from Sudan after a three-day ceasefire was agreed.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly announced that the operation would begin on Tuesday after ministers came under pressure to help at least 2,000 citizens flee the conflict.

RAF flights leaving an airfield outside the capital, Khartoum, will open to British passport holders, with priority being given to the most vulnerable.

Around 1,400 military personnel are involved in the evacuation effort, the PA news agency understands.

The plan involves similar aircraft to those used to rescue diplomats from Sudan – A400M and C-130 Hercules transport planes – with flights taking place from RAF Akrotiri in Cyprus.

The Foreign Office told citizens not to travel to the evacuation site unless contacted and warned that the ability to carry out the operation could change at short notice during the “volatile” truce.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said: “The Government has begun a large-scale evacuation of British passport holders from Sudan on RAF flights.

“Priority will be given to the most vulnerable, including families with children and the elderly.

“I pay tribute to the British armed forces, diplomats and Border Force staff carrying out this complex operation.”

He said Britain will work to “end the bloodshed” in Sudan, which was triggered by two rival generals engaging in a powerstruggle, and support a democratic government.

Families with children or elderly relatives, or individuals with medical conditions, will be prioritised for the flights.

Only British passport holders and immediate family members with existing UK entry clearance are being told they are eligible.

Nationals have been warned that all travel within Sudan is “conducted at your own risk”.

Mr Cleverly said: “The UK Government is co-ordinating an evacuation of British nationals from Sudan.

“We have started contacting nationals directly and providing routes for departure out of the country.”

The Foreign Office said other exit routes are being considered, with two British military ships – RFA Cardigan Bay and HMS Lancaster – being lined up for possible evacuations.

A team of British troops is understood to have flown into Port Sudan to check out the options.

Sir Nicholas Kay, a former British ambassador to Sudan, warned that the situation during the ceasefire remains “precarious”.

He told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “The security situation can change very quickly, the command and control over forces isn’t complete and there is no trust between the two sides so they might kick off again.”

The former diplomat warned that moving around Khartoum could be “very difficult”, with the bridges crossing the Blue and White Nile rivers being controlled by the armed groups.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced that a three-day ceasefire had been brokered. It would extend a nominal truce over Ramadan that did little to stop fighting but did facilitate some evacuations.

More than 420 people, including at least 273 civilians, have been killed since fighting began on April 15, and a further 3,700 have been wounded.

The Foreign Office stressed that “senior diplomats” will be supporting the evacuations, after it emerged that British Ambassador to Sudan Giles Lever and his deputy were out of the country when violence broke out in Khartoum.

The latest figure for UK citizens registering with the embassy for evacuation is about 2,000, but the true number of British nationals in Sudan could be higher.

Ministers have been under pressure to get the evacuations under way after a rescue mission of British diplomats was completed over the weekend. European allies have already removed hundreds of citizens.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Larry Robb and the injury to his head.
Boy, 7, left with ‘sickening’ head injury after attack in Angus playpark
2
Ian Fiddes as Lindee Wickers. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Tributes paid to ‘talented and beautiful’ Dundee drag queen
3
Courier - Cheryl Peebles - Waid Academy - CR0035004 - Buckhaven - Picture Shows: GV of Levenmouth Academy, to go with article about how school league tables based on Higher pass rates don't tell the whole story, and outlining work going on at schools which traditionally don't do so well in these tables. 21/04/2022 - Kenny Smith/ DCT Media
Fife teacher ‘met pupil at hotel to engage in sexual activity’
4
Treetops has a beautiful oak framed living space
Beautiful Angus village home that’s built to near Passivhaus standard
5
Graham Kyle of Dundee.
Concern grows for missing Dundee man
6
The new Burger King in Cupar.
Burger King and Starbucks included in plans for new Perth Broxden site
4
7
Daniel Tarbet appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth plumber loses job over single-metre drink-drive in city centre
8
The Forth Road Bridge.
18-year-old charged after Forth Road Bridge closure
9
Glamis House in Glenrothes. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Crisis-hit Glenrothes care service faces closure after latest scathing inspection report
10
Hamish Fraser used just local buses to get from Montrose to Westminster. Image: Hamish Fraser/Twitter
Angus teen uses just local buses to travel 600 miles to Westminster

More from The Courier

Fire crews tackle the blaze in Viking Way, Rosyth. Image: Neil Henderson / DC Thomson
Fire crews tackle blaze at electrical sub station in Rosyth
Steven MacLean knows Callum Davidson will have appreciated Saturday's banner gesture. Image: SNS.
Steven MacLean hails 'excellent' St Johnstone fans for Callum Davidson banner and pledges new…
Police officers and paramedics in North Street, Glenrothes. Image: supplied / DC Thomson
Large police presence called to Glenrothes street after town centre 'incident'
The vehicle struck the rail bridge in Tay Street in Perth. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Perth train services operating again after earlier vehicle collision with bridge
Students from Tayside Aviation which has gone into administration. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Dundee student pilots hit out after Tayside Aviation administration
Images of two motorcyclists police are now trying to trace. Image: Police Scotland
Police bid to trace two bikers after woman, 59, seriously injured in Kirkcaldy
Peter Murrell and Nicola Sturgeon. Image: PA.
VIDEO: Nicola Sturgeon answers questions on SNP finance crisis
British military flights are preparing to evacuate UK nationals from Sudan after a 72-hour ceasefire was agreed (Marwan Ali/AP)
Tuesday court round-up — Murder accused alleged assault case
Chief Superintendent Phil Davison
Tayside police commander prioritises community engagement for three year Dundee plan
Dundee fans celebrate Lyall Cameron's goal at Cove Rangers. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.
Dundee fans react to 'joke' away allocation for potential title-decider at Queen's Park

Editor's Picks

Most Commented