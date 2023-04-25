More than 400 suspected drug deaths recorded in Scotland in four months

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More than 400 suspected drug deaths recorded in Scotland in four months

By Press Association
The figures show the number of suspected drug deaths in Scotland between November and February (PA)
The figures show the number of suspected drug deaths in Scotland between November and February (PA)

More than 400 suspected drug deaths were recorded between November and February, figures show.

Statistics released by Public Health Scotland – reported based on initial investigations by Police Scotland – show an average of 96 suspected deaths every month between December and February – the same figure recorded in the same period the year before.

A total of 116 deaths were recorded in November, 93 in December, 108 in January and 86 in February, according to the Rapid Action Drug Alerts and Response system, totalling 403 during the period.

The average weekly number of suspected deaths sat at 22, lower than the same period in 2020-21 when it was 33 and around the same level as the previous year.

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said the figures “show that Scotland’s drug death catastrophe continues to rumble on”.

He added: “The Scottish Government has made a series of grand proclamations but it is still struggling to make a dent in drugs deaths.

“Scottish Liberal Democrats are calling for the immediate introduction of specialist drug commissions, the decriminalisation of drug misuse, and for safe consumption spaces to be available across the country.

“The Scottish Government needs to offer families more than cheap talk.”

Drugs minister Elena Whitham said: “The drug death rate in Scotland remains unacceptably high and every loss of life is a tragedy.

“While I am cautiously encouraged by a stabilisation in the number of suspected drug deaths, we must not draw too many conclusions from this headline data alone.

Elena Whitham
Drugs policy minister Elena Whitham said the Government is committed to helping people with substance issues get the treatment they want (PA)

“This work is part of a wider surveillance approach being undertaken by Public Health Scotland.

“I am focused on supporting those affected by problem substance use, delivering real change on the ground and implementing evidence-based approaches we know can help save lives.

“We are committed to getting more people into the form of treatment which works best for them and putting people with lived and living experience at the heart of our national mission, which is supported by £250 million over the course of this Parliament.

“As our top priority, we continue to work with partners to ensure that people are getting the treatment that is right for them.”

Dr Seonaid Anderson, vice-chair of the addictions faculty at the Royal College of Psychiatrists in Scotland, said the figures show there has been “no major improvement” in the battle against drug deaths.

She added: “Drug deaths are driven by poverty, past trauma, domestic abuse and generational substance misuse. These social factors will take years to address.

“We need better access to services, choice and support as well as joined up services across our local communities so there are treatment options in place – for those who so desperately need them.”

