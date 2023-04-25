Use public cash to boost coverage of women’s sport, MSPs told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Use public cash to boost coverage of women’s sport, MSPs told

By Press Association
MSPs were told public cash could be used to increase coverage of women’s sport (PA)
Public cash should be used to help increase media coverage of women’s sport, a newspaper editor has suggested.

Catherine Salmond, editor of The Herald, said there is currently not a large enough audience to justify increased reporting on sports such as women’s football without financial support.

Ms Salmond, the newspaper’s first woman editor, told MSPs: “The metrics do not add up.

“If I was to throw everything I had into covering female sports, it still wouldn’t yield the financial returns for our business model.”

With MSPs on Holyrood’s Health, Social Care and Sport Committee carrying out an inquiry into women’s sport, Ms Salmond told them: “For us to justify the amount of exposure that women’s sporting events need to get to be able to grow is really difficult for us because it doesn’t work for our model.

Former Scotland captain Gemma Fay has previously called for more coverage of women’s sport in the media (Mike Egerton/PA)

“There simply isn’t the audience there at the moment for us to justify the volume of attention we give to other sports, which are unfortunately in this setting male dominated.”

Former Scotland goalkeeper Gemma Fay last week told the committee that more coverage of women’s sport is needed.

The former national team captain insisted: “If we want people to aspire to be something in this world, ie not just an influencer because that is what they see, then let’s show them the opportunities that exist to be strong, powerful women in the sporting world.”

Ms Salmond suggested a scheme such as the local democracy reporter initiative, where cash from the BBC licence fee is used to pay local journalists covering councils and health boards, could be used to help increase coverage of women’s sport.

She told the committee: “What would help would be a robust financial situation similar to the local democracy reporting scheme that we have in Scotland, some sort of support from the government to fund reporters that cover female sports to allow the exposure to grow.”

She stressed these journalists need not necessarily be female, adding: “If it is a case for me of increasing exposure to women’s sports, we just need the best journalists to do that.

“It would be brilliant if at the same time we could grow our female reporting numbers while we grow our exposure and coverage of female sports, but it is not women for women’s sports.

“For me it would be, let’s increase the audiences that are engaged meaningfully with women’s sports.

“So you fund, or part-fund, a model where reporters are focusing on these sports that really need to grow.

“But we just don’t have the audiences there at the moment.”

Her comments came as Louise Thornton, head of commissioning at BBC Scotland, said coverage of women’s sport is “on a journey”.

She said: “We’re the biggest media provider in the UK, we provide free-to-air access, we bring audiences together round about our big sporting moments and that is across men and women’s sport.

“We can draw big audiences and help sports to grow, and I think we have seen over the past decade how women’s sport has grown and flourished and I think a lot of that is to do with the fact that we can offer that big moment, free-to-air coverage.”

