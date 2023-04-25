Government must negotiate with unions to resolve strikes, academies leader says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Government must negotiate with unions to resolve strikes, academies leader says

By Press Association
Striking members of the National Education Union (NEU) on Park lane march to a rally in Trafalgar Square, central London, in a long-running dispute over pay. Picture date: Wednesday March 15, 2023.
Striking members of the National Education Union (NEU) on Park lane march to a rally in Trafalgar Square, central London, in a long-running dispute over pay. Picture date: Wednesday March 15, 2023.

The Government must come back to the negotiating table over teachers’ pay and “return some certainty” ahead of the exam period, the head of an organisation representing academy trusts has urged.

Leora Cruddas, chief executive of the Confederation of School Trusts (CST), has issued a plea for ministers to re-enter talks with education unions ahead of strikes due to take place in schools across England this week.

“We must be wary of a stalemate which could play out over many months, potentially into next academic year,” Ms Cruddas warned.

Teacher members of the National Education Union (NEU) are due to stage fresh walkouts on Thursday and Tuesday in an ongoing dispute over pay.

In a statement issued just days before the walkouts are due to take place, Ms Cruddas said: “Today we call on Government to come back to the negotiating table to find a resolution and return some certainty to classrooms ahead of this crucial period of GCSEs, A-levels, and primary Sats.

“Talking is the only way this dispute will be resolved and ensure that children, who are our first priority, can get back to learning.”

The Government offered teachers a £1,000 one-off payment for the current school year (2022/23) and an average 4.5% pay rise for staff next year.

Four education unions – the NEU, the NASUWT teaching union, the National Association of Head Teachers (NAHT) and the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL) – have rejected the pay offer.

Schools in England could face further walkouts in the autumn as the NEU is using the exam period next month to begin a re-ballot of teacher members on further industrial action later this year.

Strikes graphic
(PA Graphics)

Teachers in England represented by the NASUWT union will be re-balloted on strike action, and the ASCL is also due to hold a formal ballot for national strike action in England for the first time in its history.

The NAHT is expected to announce whether they will reballot their members over possible action at the union’s annual conference in Telford on Friday.

Ms Cruddas added: “Employers know that strike action and the decision to ballot is not a decision that teachers and leaders will have taken lightly.

“The school system is being hit hard by rising inflation, energy costs and the cost-of-living crisis. More children and families are now living in absolute poverty and schools are bearing the strain of much greater need, including mental health needs, in the school population.

“We urge the Government to come back to the negotiating table with the education trade unions.”

Mary Bousted and Kevin Courtney, joint general secretaries of the NEU, said: “Gillian Keegan is failing to address the multiple problems damaging our children’s education – around teacher recruitment and retention problems, and inadequate school funding.

“She has been told by the profession – and a significant majority of the profession – that her pay and funding offer is not good enough.

“Her response has been to deny the way the wind is blowing. She is refusing to return to the negotiating table.

“It is this inaction, this silence which has left NEU teacher members in England’s schools and sixth form colleges to reluctantly take two more days of national strike action in the coming week.”

A Department for Education (DfE) spokesperson said: “We have made a fair and reasonable teacher pay offer to the unions, which recognises teachers’ hard work and commitment. Next year, school funding will be at its highest level in history – per pupil, in real terms.

“We know schools are facing increased costs like energy and staffing, and are providing an extra £2 billion in each of the next two years to cover those costs. As a result, school funding is set to rise faster than forecast inflation in both 2023/24 and 2024/25.”

