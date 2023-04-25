Scottish Welfare Fund exceeds budget in first nine months of financial year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scottish Welfare Fund exceeds budget in first nine months of financial year

By Press Association
The Scottish Welfare Fund has helped more than half a million households since it was set up a decade ago (PA)
A fund which makes emergency grants to Scots facing financial emergencies has overspent its allocation for 2022-23.

Councils were allocated £35.5 million for the Scottish Welfare Fund in 2022-23, with an estimated £4.4 million which was unspent last year also carried over into this year’s total.

But a report shows more than that total was spent in the first nine months of the financial year alone.

The Scottish Government report said: “Of the estimated total £39.9 million available for awards this year, £41.4 million (104%) had been spent in the first nine months of the financial year.”

More than half a million households have been helped by the fund, which was set up in April 2013.

By the end of December 2022, 501,045 individual households had been given grants totalling £381.6 million.

A third of those assisted over the last decade are families with children, while just over half of all awards went to single people living alone.

The fund pays out crisis grants which help in emergency situations, such as flooding or a fire, but can also be used in financial emergencies.

Councils received 67,410 applications between October and December 2022, 2% more than in the same period the previous year.

Distressed woman
The fund can help people who are in financial difficulty (PA)

A total of 42,165 grants were awarded totalling £4.9 million – however, the number of awards made and the total amount spent were both down on October to December 2021, by 4% and 1% respectively.

Crisis grant applications increased in more than half of all local authority areas, with 18 out of 32 councils reporting a rise, including a 94% increase in East Lothian – where the number of applications rose from 870 in October to December 2021 to 1,685 a year later.

The overwhelming majority (86%) of applications came from households facing some kind of emergency situation, with this including 27,555 cases where all benefits or other income had been spent.

There were also 23,045 applications for community care grants – which help people live independently or care for someone so they can remain in the community – made in the last three months of 2022.

The number of applications for these grants was up by 4% on the same time the previous year.

Councils awarded 12,355 community care grants over the quarter, 2% more than in October to December 2021, while the cash given out amounted to £8.5 million, a rise of 4% on the previous year.

Social Justice Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville said: “Tackling poverty and protecting people from harm is one of three critical and interdependent missions for this government.

“Since the Scottish Welfare Fund (SWF) began in 2013, in excess of £380 million has been paid to more than 500,000 households.

“The cost-of-living crisis and the inadequacy of UK Government welfare policies have contributed to increased demand for the SWF.

“The Scottish Government identified a further £2.5 million for the SWF in 2022-23, in addition to the £35.5 million programme spend, and continues to work closely with local authorities who are delivering the SWF within challenging times.

“As outlined in the First Minister’s policy prospectus, it is only with the full economic and fiscal powers of an independent nation that Scottish ministers can use all levers other governments have to tackle inequalities.”

