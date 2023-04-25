‘No clarity’ in Sudan evacuation plans, says British national in Khartoum

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

‘No clarity’ in Sudan evacuation plans, says British national in Khartoum

By Press Association
Nadir Omara has been working as a psychiatrist in Sudan for several years (Nadir Omara/PA)
Nadir Omara has been working as a psychiatrist in Sudan for several years (Nadir Omara/PA)

A British national sheltering in Khartoum has said there is currently “no clarity” in the Government’s plans to evacuate those stuck in Sudan.

Nadir Omara, 56, a consultant psychiatrist who usually works in Madani, south of the capital, had travelled to Khartoum to celebrate Eid with friends and family on April 13, two days before fighting broke out.

The Government has launched an operation to help around 2,000 citizens flee the ongoing conflict following a 72-hour ceasefire agreed by the warring factions.

Mr Omara, currently staying in a flat near to Al Siteen Street, one of the city’s main roads, told the PA news agency: “You have to bear in mind that the communications are very intermittent (and) haphazard – sometimes they do work, sometimes they don’t.”

“I have already sent an email to the local MP, (Foreign Secretary) James Cleverly and (Prime Minister) Rishi Sunak that we need more guidance.

“The numbers for the embassy or consulate services weren’t reachable, so we had to rely on watching the news and services here. That’s very difficult.

“I did get an email today (Tuesday) about the evacuation (but) there’s no clarity as to how that is going to be conducted, other than the priority is for the elderly and people with families.”

Plumes of black smoke rising above buildings in Khartoum, Sudan
Nadir Omara could see plumes of smoke from the window of his flat (Nadir Omara/PA)

Mr Omara moved to Sudan in late 2020 for work, with his wife Azza and two daughters remaining at their home in Ipswich, Suffolk.

His mother, mother-in-law, sister and brother were scattered in different locations across Khartoum, but are now waiting for a bus to take them to the Egyptian border.

“One of my concerns is having to face my daughters (after) travelling back to the UK, and having to tell them that their grandmothers were left behind and I don’t know what’s going to happen to them,” he said.

Despite the evacuation announcements, though, Mr Omara is remaining in Khartoum for the time being.

He said: “I’m staying put – I haven’t been out since the fighting started, and I can only go by the advice of the FCO (Foreign & Commonwealth Office) to stay safe.

“I think I’ve got enough food for another three or four days, so hopefully by then most have managed to be evacuated. But things are getting very scarce.”

He explained the evacuation also represented a moral dilemma personally, as he wants to help his hospital patients who continue to call him.

“I just put the phone down. It was a courtesy call from the father of one of my patients.

“He actually offered me sanctuary and free accommodation in a town near to Madani. I kindly declined but it left me pondering whether it’s right to leave – am I abandoning them?”

He added: “This is a country that cannot tolerate any further setbacks. The people here cannot tolerate any more hardship – it’s hard as it is.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Larry Robb and the injury to his head.
Boy, 7, left with ‘sickening’ head injury after attack in Angus playpark
2
Ian Fiddes as Lindee Wickers. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Tributes paid to ‘talented and beautiful’ Dundee drag queen
3
Courier - Cheryl Peebles - Waid Academy - CR0035004 - Buckhaven - Picture Shows: GV of Levenmouth Academy, to go with article about how school league tables based on Higher pass rates don't tell the whole story, and outlining work going on at schools which traditionally don't do so well in these tables. 21/04/2022 - Kenny Smith/ DCT Media
Fife teacher ‘met pupil at hotel to engage in sexual activity’
4
Treetops has a beautiful oak framed living space
Beautiful Angus village home that’s built to near Passivhaus standard
5
Graham Kyle of Dundee.
Concern grows for missing Dundee man
6
The new Burger King in Cupar.
Burger King and Starbucks included in plans for new Perth Broxden site
4
7
Daniel Tarbet appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth plumber loses job over single-metre drink-drive in city centre
8
The Forth Road Bridge.
18-year-old charged after Forth Road Bridge closure
9
Glamis House in Glenrothes. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Crisis-hit Glenrothes care service faces closure after latest scathing inspection report
10
Hamish Fraser used just local buses to get from Montrose to Westminster. Image: Hamish Fraser/Twitter
Angus teen uses just local buses to travel 600 miles to Westminster

More from The Courier

Fire crews tackle the blaze in Viking Way, Rosyth. Image: Neil Henderson / DC Thomson
Fire crews tackle blaze at electrical sub station in Rosyth
Steven MacLean knows Callum Davidson will have appreciated Saturday's banner gesture. Image: SNS.
Steven MacLean hails 'excellent' St Johnstone fans for Callum Davidson banner and pledges new…
Police officers and paramedics in North Street, Glenrothes. Image: supplied / DC Thomson
Large police presence called to Glenrothes street after town centre 'incident'
The vehicle struck the rail bridge in Tay Street in Perth. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Perth train services operating again after earlier vehicle collision with bridge
Students from Tayside Aviation which has gone into administration. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Dundee student pilots hit out after Tayside Aviation administration
Images of two motorcyclists police are now trying to trace. Image: Police Scotland
Police bid to trace two bikers after woman, 59, seriously injured in Kirkcaldy
Peter Murrell and Nicola Sturgeon. Image: PA.
VIDEO: Nicola Sturgeon answers questions on SNP finance crisis
Nadir Omara has been working as a psychiatrist in Sudan for several years (Nadir Omara/PA)
Tuesday court round-up — Murder accused alleged assault case
Chief Superintendent Phil Davison
Tayside police commander prioritises community engagement for three year Dundee plan
Dundee fans celebrate Lyall Cameron's goal at Cove Rangers. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.
Dundee fans react to 'joke' away allocation for potential title-decider at Queen's Park

Editor's Picks

Most Commented