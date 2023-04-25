Ministers ‘actively looking’ into funding warning on infant free school meals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ministers ‘actively looking’ into funding warning on infant free school meals

By Press Association
Schools face a growing gap between the funding for infant free school meals and the costs of food, ministers were warned (Ben Birchall/PA)
Schools face a growing gap between the funding for infant free school meals and the costs of food, ministers were warned (Ben Birchall/PA)

Ministers are “actively looking” at the funding for free school meals for the youngest pupils, after being warned of a growing gap between the money and the price tag for the food.

Education minister Nick Gibb said he was considering the rate of funding for universal infant free school meals, after hearing reports of how food inflation has hit suppliers and schools alike.

All children in England in reception class, year 1 and year 2 are eligible for free school meals regardless of their household income.

But Conservative former minister Steve Brine raised the alarm about the funding gap in a Westminster Hall debate, after being contacted by several schools in his Winchester constituency.

He told MPs: “Put simply, there is a gap between the funding received and the cost of putting good-quality food on the school table.

“There is an inevitable impact on school budgets, which make up the shortfall. Heads began to raise that issue with me late last year.”

Government cancer treatment plan
Conservative MP Steve Brine (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Schools currently get £2.41 per meal to fund the universal infant free school meals programme, but Mr Brine said many in his constituency paid £2.80 for each meal to the local supplier.

Mr Brine said one school had been left with a budget shortfall of around £4,700 last year due to the increased costs, while another predicted a £3,150 shortfall over the next year.

He added: “These do not sound like big figures, but the metric goes up: the bigger the school, the bigger the numbers.

“When there are very tight budgets — which, of course, they have — they can be tipped into a deficit situation.”

The Tory MP said research by the Institute for Fiscal Studies “found that if the price per meal had risen with inflation since 2014, it would be £2.87 today”.

Mr Brine went on: “We must ensure that the provision of a good-quality meal does not need to be subsidised by funds intended to support core education.

“It is, therefore, essential that the rate is adjusted to reflect rising costs. Will the minister update the House on that?”

He also called on ministers to do more to “promote a more diverse, competitive marketplace in school food”, enabling schools to pursue cheaper supply contracts.

Education minister Nick Gibb speaking in a Westminster Hall debate
Education minister Nick Gibb (UK Parliament/Parliament TV/PA)

Responding, Mr Gibb said: “We keep all the issues under review and continually look at school funding. We look at the composition of the national funding formula in great detail every year; we are doing so now for the following year.”

He added: “The rate of funding for universal infant free school meals is regularly reviewed, and I can assure (Mr Brine) and all other members taking part in this debate that I am actively looking at this area.

“All school meals provided under universal infant free school meals are required to adhere to the school food standards, which require school caterers to serve healthy and nutritious food and drinks to ensure that children get the energy and nutrition that they need across the school day.”

Mr Gibb went on: “In recognition of cost pressures on core schools funding, including benefits-related free schools meals, we have already distributed additional funding through a schools supplementary grant.

“As a result, core schools funding for mainstream schools increased by £2.5 billion in the 2022-23 financial year, compared with the previous year.”

The minister also said any food pricing for free school meals was “subject to agreement between schools and the suppliers”.

