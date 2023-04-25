Truss’s mini-budget meltdown a ‘self-induced financial crisis’ – George Osborne

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Truss’s mini-budget meltdown a ‘self-induced financial crisis’ – George Osborne

By Press Association
Former chancellor George Osborne (Victoria Jones/PA)
Former chancellor George Osborne (Victoria Jones/PA)

Last autumn’s chaotic mini-budget and resultant plunge in the value of the pound was a “self-induced financial crisis”, former chancellor George Osborne said.

It came as Mr Osborne and former labour shadow chancellor Ed Balls said that volatility linked to the mini-budget from former prime minister Liz Truss and former chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng helped to justify the independence of the Bank of England.

The former chancellor from 2010 until 2016 described the pair as “political vandals” as he faced questions from the House of Lords’ Economic Affairs Committee.

Ms Truss, who resigned as prime minister in October, said she would review the independence of the central bank and question its decision-making on interest rates during her leadership campaign.

Her government’s mini-budget on September 23 then led to a loss of confidence in the currency and bond markets, leading to the pound dropping to an all-time low against the dollar and a crisis in the pensions market.

As a result, the Bank of England intervened with a plan to buy £65 billion of Government bonds five days later in a short-term intervention.

The former Chancellor said the short-lived government “heavily” depended on the Bank of England after its spending and cost-cutting plan shook the markets.

“There is a real responsibility for the Governor of the Bank, the Chancellor of the Exchequer, the Prime Minister, in particular, to make these arrangements work,” Mr Osborne said.

“You can prescribe in legislation all sorts of frameworks but if the individuals concerned don’t want to make it work then you are going to start grinding through the gears of the British constitution.

“I think you saw that last autumn in Britain when you had a Conservative government which did not particularly value the then Governor of the Bank of England and made no secret of it, and then ended up heavily depending on the Bank of England in a crisis they had created.”

Liz Truss
Liz Truss resigned after a brief period in office (Daniel Leal/PA)

He hailed how the Bank and Governor Andrew Bailey dealt with the “exceptionally difficult situation” last autumn.

Mr Osborne added: “You had an elected government in this country challenging essentially the legitimacy of the Bank Governor and the Bank of England.

“You had a self-induced financial crisis within this country alone at the time. And the Bank managed to navigate through that and it was the Bank’s credibility that managed to restore confidence to the market which was followed by the change of Government.”

The former Chancellor also called for increased independence at the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR), the official forecaster his previous government set up in 2010.

Meanwhile, Mr Balls, who was also previously chief economic adviser to the Treasury when Gordon Brown was chancellor, said the re-establishment on the role of Bank of England last autumn helped to avoid a greater economic crisis.

“The one point where the system nearly failed, politics looked like it was throwing into doubt the operation of the framework, independence, proper budget processes, the role of the OBR.

“That was the only point where we have a had a crisis which looked like it was going to run out of control, and the reason we got through it is because the system was re-established.”

