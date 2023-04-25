Framework will ensure NI consumers get same goods as rest of UK, says EU chief

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Framework will ensure NI consumers get same goods as rest of UK, says EU chief

By Press Association
Maros Sefcovic has praised the Windsor Framework buy says the European Court of Justice remains the sole arbiter of EU law (Niall Carson/PA)
Maros Sefcovic has praised the Windsor Framework buy says the European Court of Justice remains the sole arbiter of EU law (Niall Carson/PA)

The Windsor Framework will ensure consumers in Northern Ireland have access to the same goods as the rest of the UK, the vice-president of the European Commission has said.

But Maros Sefcovic insisted the European Court of Justice remains the sole arbiter of EU law in the region.

The framework was agreed by the UK and EU as a means to reduce the red tape on post-Brexit trade created by the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Mr Sefcovic said the framework will make trade between Great Britain and Northern Ireland smoother and ensure that the same food and medicines would be available in both regions.

Mr Sefcovic was speaking remotely to TDs on the EU Affairs Committee to discuss EU-UK Relations and the Windsor Framework at Leinster House in Dublin.

“The movement of goods from Great Britain to Northern Ireland, which are not at risk of entering the EU single market, has been made smoother for trusted traders,” he said.

“Consumers in Northern Ireland, will find the same foods on supermarket shelves as in the rest of the UK, whilst safeguards will also be in place including labelling and SPS inspection facilities.

“And a permanent solution has also been found to ensure that people in Northern Ireland have access to all medicines at the same time, and under the same conditions as in the rest of the UK.”

Mr Sefcovic said the EU hoped that extensive discussions during implementation of the Windsor Framework would mean the Stormont brake would need to be used very rarely.

The Stormont brake would allow 30 MLAs to formally request the UK Government to veto the introduction of new EU laws in Northern Ireland.

Good Friday Agreement 25th Anniversary
Maros Sefcovic, left, meets Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris as they arrive for a dinner marking the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement (Charles McQuillan/PA)

Mr Sefcovic said the brake mechanism would be an “additional instrument” for the Northern Ireland Assembly.

He added: “I think that mechanism is quite well described in the Windsor framework and I think that by these extensive consultations, we would make sure that they would need to use this instrument on very rare occasions.

“Because our aim then, I think we share it together with our UK partners, is to clarify, hopefully everything, if not everything as much as possible before it will reach the political level and we have every intention to do that.”

Good Friday Agreement 25th Anniversary
Tanaiste Micheal Martin met the EU Commission chief (Niall Carson/PA)

Mr Sefcovic said the European Court of Justice remains as the sole arbiter of EU law under the Windsor Framework.

“And finally, a matter that was of key importance to us, the role of the European Court of Justice has not changed,” he said.

“It remains the sole and final arbiter of the EU law.”

Mr Sefcovic stated that the UK choosing to diverge from EU law would create barriers to trade.

“We must continue addressing more difficult topics, such as the Retained EU Law Bill and the Bill of Rights Bill,” he said.

“The UK is, of course, entitled to diverge from the EU if it wishes to do so, but more divergence carries more costs and even further deepens the barriers to trade between the EU and the UK.

“Having said that, I believe that we have a mutual interest in the trade and co-operation agreement working well.”

Mr Sefcovic also stated that the UK Government was committed to the implementation of the agreement and the European Commission was working well with the UK.

“The Foreign Secretary James Cleverly and I have agreed to work intensively and faithfully to implement all elements of the Windsor framework.

“On our side, the Commission has already transmitted the legislative proposals necessary to implement our part of the framework to the council,” he said.

“Our co-operation with both the European Parliament and the Council remain excellent and we are in constant contact with our UK partners who, likewise, are working hard on their implementation work.”

Politicians from the EU, UK and Northern Ireland spoke of the economic potential of the Windsor Framework during last week’s Agreement 25 conference in Belfast.

Mr Sefcovic said he had met with Tanaiste Micheal Martin in Dublin, and with Chris Heaton-Harris and Joe Kennedy III, the US Special Envoy to Northern Ireland, in Belfast, where the investment opportunities of the framework were discussed.

“I think what we heard in both meetings was how important it is for business leaders to have reassurances on legal certainty, on predictability because they see them as a key ingredients of a thriving business environment,” he said.

“And therefore, on both occasions there was a huge interest in our new agreement, but also I can tell you that what we felt was there was a huge investment appetite around the table, as well as readiness to maximise the opportunities afforded by the Windsor Framework for Northern Ireland, for Ireland, I would say for all Ireland economy.”

Mr Sefcovic added that he felt pride in signing the Windsor Framework into law.

“I felt a sense of pride, of accomplishment and also of solidarity with people living on the island of Ireland,” he said.

“What we put in place that day, it is a framework that provides practical solutions to the everyday problems being encountered by people and businesses in Northern Ireland.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Larry Robb and the injury to his head.
Boy, 7, left with ‘sickening’ head injury after attack in Angus playpark
2
Ian Fiddes as Lindee Wickers. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Tributes paid to ‘talented and beautiful’ Dundee drag queen
3
Courier - Cheryl Peebles - Waid Academy - CR0035004 - Buckhaven - Picture Shows: GV of Levenmouth Academy, to go with article about how school league tables based on Higher pass rates don't tell the whole story, and outlining work going on at schools which traditionally don't do so well in these tables. 21/04/2022 - Kenny Smith/ DCT Media
Fife teacher ‘met pupil at hotel to engage in sexual activity’
4
Treetops has a beautiful oak framed living space
Beautiful Angus village home that’s built to near Passivhaus standard
5
Graham Kyle of Dundee.
Concern grows for missing Dundee man
6
The new Burger King in Cupar.
Burger King and Starbucks included in plans for new Perth Broxden site
4
7
Daniel Tarbet appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth plumber loses job over single-metre drink-drive in city centre
8
The Forth Road Bridge.
18-year-old charged after Forth Road Bridge closure
9
Glamis House in Glenrothes. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Crisis-hit Glenrothes care service faces closure after latest scathing inspection report
10
Hamish Fraser used just local buses to get from Montrose to Westminster. Image: Hamish Fraser/Twitter
Angus teen uses just local buses to travel 600 miles to Westminster

More from The Courier

Fire crews tackle the blaze in Viking Way, Rosyth. Image: Neil Henderson / DC Thomson
Fire crews tackle blaze at electrical sub station in Rosyth
Steven MacLean knows Callum Davidson will have appreciated Saturday's banner gesture. Image: SNS.
Steven MacLean hails 'excellent' St Johnstone fans for Callum Davidson banner and pledges new…
Police officers and paramedics in North Street, Glenrothes. Image: supplied / DC Thomson
Large police presence called to Glenrothes street after town centre 'incident'
The vehicle struck the rail bridge in Tay Street in Perth. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Perth train services operating again after earlier vehicle collision with bridge
Students from Tayside Aviation which has gone into administration. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Dundee student pilots hit out after Tayside Aviation administration
Images of two motorcyclists police are now trying to trace. Image: Police Scotland
Police bid to trace two bikers after woman, 59, seriously injured in Kirkcaldy
Peter Murrell and Nicola Sturgeon. Image: PA.
VIDEO: Nicola Sturgeon answers questions on SNP finance crisis
Maros Sefcovic has praised the Windsor Framework buy says the European Court of Justice remains the sole arbiter of EU law (Niall Carson/PA)
Tuesday court round-up — Murder accused alleged assault case
Chief Superintendent Phil Davison
Tayside police commander prioritises community engagement for three year Dundee plan
Dundee fans celebrate Lyall Cameron's goal at Cove Rangers. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.
Dundee fans react to 'joke' away allocation for potential title-decider at Queen's Park

Editor's Picks

Most Commented