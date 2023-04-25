Sudan will experience a humanitarian catastrophe – Africa minister

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sudan will experience a humanitarian catastrophe – Africa minister

By Press Association
Africa minister Andrew Mitchell (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Africa minister Andrew Mitchell (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Sudan will experience a “humanitarian catastrophe”, the Africa minister has said.

Andrew Mitchell told the Foreign Affairs Committee that the position in terms of food and the lack of humanitarian relief workers will lead to such a crisis.

He said most humanitarian workers are leaving and will not be able to come back until there is a ceasefire.

He added: “Five of them have already been murdered.”

Mr Mitchell denied that the Government should have seen the conflict in Sudan coming.

“This isn’t an ideological battle, this is a battle between two generals for power,” he said. “There is no ideology involved in this, it’s raw power being fought over.

“One might have hoped that this would never happen given the appalling humanitarian jeopardy it has placed so many people in.”

The minister added: “We would not have expected that these two generals would have slugged it out in this way on a totally non-ideological issue, let alone deploy heavy weapons in built-up areas.”

Questioned on next steps, Mr Mitchell went on: “What is urgently required is a ceasefire, for the combatants to lay down their arms and return to barracks and for the political process, which was moving forward significantly before the second week of April, for that to reassert itself.”

The minister was asked about the possibility of the situation in Sudan leading to a “significant amount of migration”.

He called it a “hypothetical question” at this time.

“If you turned up at the airstrip in Khartoum seeking to be an asylum seeker you would not be eligible because you cannot be an asylum seeker from your own country,” he went on.

Mr Mitchell said people should “ideally” be “pre-cleared” before they arrive at the airstrip having been in touch with the Foreign Office.

“Otherwise we are expecting them to have a British passport and so far I’m not aware of any problems in that process,” he said.

The minister added: “If you arrive at the airstrip with children under the age of 18 who do not have documents, so long as the border force officers who are there are content that you are a family unit then you will get on a plane.”

British citizens in Sudan have been told that they need to make their own way at their “own risk” to the Wadi Saeedna airstrip in Khartoum where evacuations are taking place.

Sudan unrest
A C-130 Hercules leaves for Sudan (LPHOT Mark Johnson/PA)

Mr Mitchell reiterated this to the committee, saying it remains the case for citizens experiencing fuel shortages or other barriers to travel.

He expressed “enormous sympathy” for British nationals facing travel difficulties within Sudan.

Responding to suggestions that there has been a lack of communication from the Foreign Office, Mr Mitchell said that people who have registered with the government department should receive contact from them at least once a day.

But the committee heard “atmospherics” in Khartoum “hinder” that sort of communication and make it “spasmodic”.

“Yesterday there was 2% internet – that does make communicating extremely difficult but in principle that has been what we have tried to achieve,” Mr Mitchell said.

He also confirmed that Rapid Deployment Teams (RDT) arrived at the airstrip in Khartoum on Tuesday morning.

