Urgent action needed to tackle stigma around long Covid, ministers warned

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Urgent action needed to tackle stigma around long Covid, ministers warned

By Press Association
The Covid-19 Recovery Committee has made a number of recommendations for the Scottish Government to tackle long Covid (Danny Lawson/PA)
The Covid-19 Recovery Committee has made a number of recommendations for the Scottish Government to tackle long Covid (Danny Lawson/PA)

Tackling long Covid stigma needs “urgent” action from the Scottish Government, a committee report said as ministers were urged to establish a single point of contact for sufferers in every health board.

The Covid-19 Recovery Committee has published its report on long Covid, outlining a raft of measures for the Scottish Government to improve the condition and awareness of it among healthcare professionals.

Committee members noted “concern” in their findings as patients reported being unable to receive a correct diagnosis or proper treatment.

Their inquiry, launched in January, focused on awareness and recognition, therapy and rehabilitation.

An estimated 172,000 people in Scotland have self-reported the condition, with an estimated 1.9 million across the UK.

Jim Fairlie, committee convener, also said he was “deeply saddened” to learn of the stigma facing those with the debilitating condition.

It has led to a number of recommendations, including a single point of contact for long Covid in every health board and a public health campaign to raise awareness of the impact the condition can have on sufferers.

The committee heard from academics, clinicians and those living with long Covid throughout the four-month inquiry.

Newly elected MSPs arrive at Holyrood
Covid-19 Committee convener Jim Fairlie said people with long Covid ‘need and deserve’ more support (Jane Barlow/PA)

Mr Fairlie said: “The report sets out the urgent need for the Scottish Government to take action to address the stigma and lack of awareness surrounding long Covid and to improve the diagnosis and treatment for individuals living with this condition.

“Throughout the inquiry we’ve been deeply saddened and concerned to hear of the stigma being faced by those with lived and living experience of long Covid, and the impact this lack of awareness can have on people’s mental health and wellbeing, their educational and employment opportunities and their overall quality of life.

“We’ve now made several recommendations, including establishing a single point of contact in health boards, increased leadership by the Scottish Government in assessing the effectiveness of long Covid clinics, raising awareness and understanding of the condition, and making better use of health data.

“The recommendations made in our report must now be acted on to ensure that the stigma associated with long Covid is addressed, enabling those suffering from the condition to receive the recognition and support they both need and deserve.

“The committee also wants to once again thank all of those who participated in the inquiry, and recognise in particular the input from those with experience of the condition whose evidence helped shape this inquiry from the outset and these recommendations to the Scottish Government.”

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “We recognise the significant impact that long Covid can have on the health and wellbeing of those most severely affected across Scotland.

“We welcome the committee’s consideration of this very important issue and will consider the report and its recommendations in full.

“In the meantime, we are making available £3 million from our £10 million long Covid Support Fund over this financial year to support NHS boards to increase the capacity of existing services supporting those with the condition, develop these into more clearly defined local pathways and provide a more co-ordinated experience for those accessing support.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Larry Robb and the injury to his head.
Boy, 7, left with ‘sickening’ head injury after attack in Angus playpark
2
Ian Fiddes as Lindee Wickers. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Tributes paid to ‘talented and beautiful’ Dundee drag queen
3
Courier - Cheryl Peebles - Waid Academy - CR0035004 - Buckhaven - Picture Shows: GV of Levenmouth Academy, to go with article about how school league tables based on Higher pass rates don't tell the whole story, and outlining work going on at schools which traditionally don't do so well in these tables. 21/04/2022 - Kenny Smith/ DCT Media
Fife teacher ‘met pupil at hotel to engage in sexual activity’
4
Treetops has a beautiful oak framed living space
Beautiful Angus village home that’s built to near Passivhaus standard
5
Graham Kyle of Dundee.
Concern grows for missing Dundee man
6
The new Burger King in Cupar.
Burger King and Starbucks included in plans for new Perth Broxden site
4
7
Daniel Tarbet appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth plumber loses job over single-metre drink-drive in city centre
8
The Forth Road Bridge.
18-year-old charged after Forth Road Bridge closure
9
Glamis House in Glenrothes. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Crisis-hit Glenrothes care service faces closure after latest scathing inspection report
10
Hamish Fraser used just local buses to get from Montrose to Westminster. Image: Hamish Fraser/Twitter
Angus teen uses just local buses to travel 600 miles to Westminster

More from The Courier

Fire crews tackle the blaze in Viking Way, Rosyth. Image: Neil Henderson / DC Thomson
Fire crews tackle blaze at electrical sub station in Rosyth
Steven MacLean knows Callum Davidson will have appreciated Saturday's banner gesture. Image: SNS.
Steven MacLean hails 'excellent' St Johnstone fans for Callum Davidson banner and pledges new…
Police officers and paramedics in North Street, Glenrothes. Image: supplied / DC Thomson
Large police presence called to Glenrothes street after town centre 'incident'
The vehicle struck the rail bridge in Tay Street in Perth. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Perth train services operating again after earlier vehicle collision with bridge
Students from Tayside Aviation which has gone into administration. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Dundee student pilots hit out after Tayside Aviation administration
Images of two motorcyclists police are now trying to trace. Image: Police Scotland
Police bid to trace two bikers after woman, 59, seriously injured in Kirkcaldy
Peter Murrell and Nicola Sturgeon. Image: PA.
VIDEO: Nicola Sturgeon answers questions on SNP finance crisis
The Covid-19 Recovery Committee has made a number of recommendations for the Scottish Government to tackle long Covid (Danny Lawson/PA)
Tuesday court round-up — Murder accused alleged assault case
Chief Superintendent Phil Davison
Tayside police commander prioritises community engagement for three year Dundee plan
Dundee fans celebrate Lyall Cameron's goal at Cove Rangers. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.
Dundee fans react to 'joke' away allocation for potential title-decider at Queen's Park

Editor's Picks

Most Commented