Government took ‘laissez-faire approach’ on multibillion-pound schemes, MPs say By Press Association April 26 2023, 12.04am Share Government took ‘laissez-faire approach’ on multibillion-pound schemes, MPs say Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/politics/4337224/government-took-laissez-faire-approach-on-multibillion-pound-schemes-mps-say/ Copy Link Small businesses were able to take out loans of up to £50,000 during the pandemic. (Aaron Chown/PA) Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[subtitle]] Email address Password Show Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number. [[list_checkbox_text]] [[button_text]] By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy Or sign up with Facebook Google Complete Registration Check mark A check mark indicating successful registration. Registration complete Thank you for registering! A confirmation email has been sent to Back to [[site_name]]