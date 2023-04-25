UK should drop Gulf trade deal if rights concerns not addressed, say MPs By Press Association April 26 2023, 12.05am Share UK should drop Gulf trade deal if rights concerns not addressed, say MPs Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/politics/4337248/uk-should-drop-gulf-trade-deal-if-rights-concerns-not-addressed-say-mps/ Copy Link Angus Brendan MacNeil criticised the Government’s approach to trade deals (Chris McAndrew/UK Parliament/PA) Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[subtitle]] Email address Password Show Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number. [[list_checkbox_text]] [[button_text]] By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy Or sign up with Facebook Google Complete Registration Check mark A check mark indicating successful registration. Registration complete Thank you for registering! A confirmation email has been sent to Back to [[site_name]]