Bill to scrap not proven verdict and reform justice system published

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Bill to scrap not proven verdict and reform justice system published

By Press Association
Lawyers have voiced concern over the Bill (Jane Barlow/PA)
Lawyers have voiced concern over the Bill (Jane Barlow/PA)

The Bill to scrap Scotland’s not proven verdict and make a number of changes to the justice system has been published.

The Victims, Witnesses and Justice Reform (Scotland) Bill will also change the size of criminal juries from 15 to 12.

It aims to address a number of issues around serious sexual offences, creating a new specialist sexual offences court.

Ministers will also have the power to carry out a pilot of rape trials being conducted by a single judge without a jury.

For jury trials, the majority needed for a guilty verdict will be at least two-thirds.

Crown court stock
Discussions around the third verdict have gone on for years (Danny Lawson/PA)

Last year, Nicola Sturgeon committed to abolishing the third verdict in the Scottish legal system.

Discussions around Scotland’s third verdict, which has the effect of acquitting the accused, have been going on for years.

The verdict is unique to Scots law and there is no equivalent in other jurisdictions.

Justice Secretary Angela Constance said: “This Bill will put victims and witnesses at the heart of the justice system.

“It is testament to the efforts of many campaigners who have worked to ensure that the processes of justice better serve victims, witnesses and vulnerable parties.

“This landmark legislation is among the most significant since devolution and will ensure fairness is cemented into the bedrock of Scotland’s modern-day justice system.

“Building on the experiences of survivors, victims and their families, these key reforms will make justice services more sensitive to the trauma it can cause.

“This government has been clear we must take action to improve the experience of those who suffer sexual abuse.

“The majority are women, who must be supported to have trust and confidence that the processes of justice will serve their needs, allow them to give their best evidence and support them in their recovery.”

She also hailed the creation of a new independent commissioner for victims and witnesses.

Extra funding announced to tackle drug deaths in Scotland
Angela Constance said the legislation was among the most significant since devolution (Jane Barlow/PA)

Earlier, the chief executive of Rape Crisis Scotland welcomed plans to scrap the not proven verdict, saying she has “no doubt that guilty men are walking free”.

Speaking to the BBC’s Good Morning Scotland radio programme, Sandy Brindley said the changes were a “really positive development”.

However, advocate Thomas Ross KC took the opposite view, saying jurors should be trusted to carry out the job they have been given.

He told the programme: “I work with prosecutors every day, I don’t hear them saying that they’re concerned about the conviction rate.

“I hear it every time Sandy’s invited to come on one of these programmes.”

Previously, the Law Society has warned there could be an increase in miscarriages of justice if not proven is scrapped as a verdict.

Scottish Conservative justice spokesman Jamie Greene said: “There are long overdue measures in this bill we can support, including the abolition of the not proven verdict, which the Scottish Conservatives have long called for, and anonymity for sexual offence victims.

“However, we share reservations about a move to juryless trials, given that it is a basic tenet of Scots law that those prosecuted for the most serious offences are tried before their peers.”

He criticised the lack of proposals to increase the use of bans on criminals entering the local areas of the victim and vowed to fight to strengthen the legislation, adding: “This really is a missed opportunity, a Victims Bill in name only.”

David McKie, partner at Levy and McRae solicitors, said: “The not proven verdict has been a vital cornerstone of the Scottish justice system for centuries.

“It is grounded on a fundamental pillar of the trial process, that the Crown proves its case beyond reasonable doubt.

“I see no reason to abolish the verdict and am concerned at what appears a further erosion of the rights of an accused person in this country.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Courts

John Grover from Rosyth was killed in the crash in December 2021. Image: Police Scotland.
Van driver jailed after killing care home chef from Fife as he changed tyre…
Craig Smart (left) caused the death of Dave McArthur.
Former Montrose football star jailed for causing Fife dad's death
Dundee Sheriff Court.
HMRC worker's 'slash' threat as he assaulted partner in Dundee
The images were found on the man's iPhone. Image: Shutterstock.
Arbroath father extorted nude pictures from his teenage daughter
The fire started by the teenager ripped through Lundin Links Hotel, destroying the building.
Boy, 16, in court to admit torching Fife hotel, forcing evacuations
The pair targeted takeaways, Turkish barbers and a florist in Tayside. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee addicts raided chip shops, florist and barbers during Christmas run-in
Lawyers have voiced concern over the Bill (Jane Barlow/PA)
Tuesday court round-up — Murder accused alleged assault case
Daniel Tarbet appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth plumber loses job over single-metre drink-drive in city centre
Graham Taylor.
Perthshire pervert who tried to get trial dismissed dodges jail
John Dunbar arrives at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Forfar pest targeted women in letter-writing campaigns in church and from prison

Most Read

1
The Forth Road Bridge.
18-year-old charged after Forth Road Bridge closure
2
Larry Robb and the injury to his head.
Boy, 7, left with ‘sickening’ head injury after attack in Angus playpark
3
Mark Ross (left) and Kenny Muir were investigated over the scandal
Dundee’s SNP council administration branded ‘toothless and incompetent’ over smoke alarms scandal
4
4
The fire started by the teenager ripped through Lundin Links Hotel, destroying the building.
Boy, 16, in court to admit torching Fife hotel, forcing evacuations
5
Goodwin knows the job is far from done. Image: Shutterstock
Jim Goodwin reveals message he is drumming home to Dundee United players as Tannadice…
6
The images were found on the man's iPhone. Image: Shutterstock.
Arbroath father extorted nude pictures from his teenage daughter
7
Ian Fiddes as Lindee Wickers. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Tributes paid to ‘talented and beautiful’ Dundee drag queen
8
Dundee fans celebrate Lyall Cameron's goal at Cove Rangers. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.
Dundee fans react to ‘joke’ away allocation for potential title-decider at Queen’s Park
9
Two of the e-bikes at Dundee's waterfront in 2020.
What went wrong with Dundee’s e-bikes and who foots the bill?
2
10
Daniel Tarbet appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth plumber loses job over single-metre drink-drive in city centre

More from The Courier

Crows of jubilant Brechin City players and supporters.
JAMIE GILLIES: Brechin City Highland League triumph is about much more than football
John Dixon was born in Perth and spent most of his working life as a saturation diver.
John Dixon: Perth-born diver and Dundee classic car enthusiast dies
The Kia Sportage.
Road Test: Kia Sportage a well kitted out family SUV with superb warranty
Dundee technical director Gordon Strachan at Dens Park.
Dundee technical director Gordon Strachan rules out return to management
The incident took place in a park in Ferryden.
Boy, 12, reported to authorities over 'attack' on Angus 7-year-old
Mulgrew has been resurgent in recent games. Image: SNS
EXCLUSIVE: Charlie Mulgrew on recovery from Ross County rock-bottom as Dundee United star tips…
Steve Herkes, managing director of Gilson Gray Financial Management, RS Robertsons managing director Gordon Laing and head of Gilson Gray's Dundee office, Lindsay Darroch. Image: Gilson Gray.
Dundee legal firm adds 12 staff after acquiring Fife rival
Craig Levein. Image: SNS
Ex-Dundee United boss Craig Levein claims football agent threatened to shoot him
Lee Bowan and David Cheape of the community benefits fund with Carnoustie Links chairman Michael Wells.
Carnoustie Links community fund open for bids from local groups
Mal Adams (centre) with ambulance staff Kerry Sweeney, Keith Dickinson, Darren Morrison and Emma Gray.
Angus dad tells of moment heart stopped after 'best ever game' of squash in…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented