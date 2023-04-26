Braverman: Small boats migrants ‘possess values at odds with our country’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Braverman: Small boats migrants ‘possess values at odds with our country’

By Press Association
Home Secretary Suella Braverman leaves 10 Downing Street, London, following a Cabinet meeting. Picture date: Tuesday April 18, 2023.
Home Secretary Suella Braverman leaves 10 Downing Street, London, following a Cabinet meeting. Picture date: Tuesday April 18, 2023.

Migrants crossing the English Channel on small boats have values “at odds” with British norms and are linked to “heightened levels of criminality”, Suella Braverman said.

The Home Secretary made the comments as her legislation aimed at deterring migrants from risking the journey from France faced its final Commons hurdles.

“I think that the people coming here illegally do possess values which are at odds with our country,” the Home Secretary said.

Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg
Ms Braverman hit out at people who come to the UK illegally (Aaron Chown/PA)

“We are seeing heightened levels of criminality when related to the people who’ve come on boats, related to drug dealing, exploitation, prostitution.

“There are real challenges which go beyond the migration issue of people coming here illegally. We need to ensure that we bring an end to the boat crossings.”

The Illegal Migration Bill will change the law so that those who arrive in the UK illegally will be detained and then promptly removed, either to their home country or a safe third country such as Rwanda.

Critics of the Bill have dismissed the proposed legislation as unworkable, while right-wing Tory MPs believe the Bill does not go far enough.

Other Tories want greater protections for minors and victims of human trafficking.

Ministers have already given in to some demands to avoid potential revolts, with a series of Government amendments expected to be voted on in the Commons.

The Government has also been unable to say whether the legislation complies with the European Convention on Human Rights.

Marcial Boo, chief executive of the Equality and Human Rights Commission, told BBC Radio 4’s Today Programme he was “concerned” that the Bill is in breach of international obligations.

He said: “We are concerned that the Bill would risk breaching international obligations.

“What we are advising MPs in passing the legislation is just that they bear in mind our international human rights obligations and that they consider those matters when debating the legislation today.

“What we have said to MPs is that we are concerned that there are risks, particularly to victims of trafficking and children, and we want to make sure that human rights are applied universally because they are for everyone.”

Although the legislation is almost certain to pass in the Commons, it will face a stiff test in the Lords.

Ms Braverman told Talk TV it was “legislation that the British people overwhelmingly want” and “I urge my colleagues in the House of Lords to get behind these measures, they are absolutely vital for us to stop the boats, they’re vital to stop people making this treacherous journey in the first place.”

