Working days lost to sickness jumps to record high – ONS

The total number of days lost by UK workers to sickness increased to a record high last year, according to new data.

The Office for National Statistics said about 185.6 million working days were lost due to sickness or injury during the year, almost 25% more than 2021 and the highest since records began in 1995.

Meanwhile, the overall rate of absence due to sickness hit an 18-year high.

It said 2.6% of all working hours were loss due to sickness or injury during the year, increasing from 2.2% in 2021.

Increases in the size of the UK workforce partly contributed to the record number of days lost in total.

The ONS said women and older workers were among those to report the highest rates of sickness absence.

ONS head of labour market and household statistics David Freeman said: “Sickness absence rose again in 2022, so that the proportion of working hours lost was the highest since 2004.

“This comes after it dropped to its lowest ever rate at the start of the pandemic, when lockdown and furloughing reduced people’s exposure to minor illnesses.

“Because the working population is much bigger now than it was nearly 20 years ago, in 2022 the total number of working days lost was the highest on record.”

It comes a week after separate data from the statistics body showed that the number of people off work due to long-term sickness rose to another all-time high, at 2.5 million, over the three months to February this year.