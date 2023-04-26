Sunak refuses to apologise for UK role in historical slavery when challenged

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Sunak refuses to apologise for UK role in historical slavery when challenged

By Press Association
Rishi Sunak speaks during Prime Minister’s Questions (House of Commons/UK Parliament/PA)
Rishi Sunak speaks during Prime Minister’s Questions (House of Commons/UK Parliament/PA)

The Prime Minister refused to apologise for the UK’s role in historical slavery and colonialism, and rejected a call to commit to reparations when challenged in the Commons.

Rishi Sunak said he was committed to ensuring the UK is an “inclusive and tolerant” society, and said trying to “unpick our history is not the right way forward”.

He was answering MPs at Prime Minister’s Questions when challenged on the issue by Labour MP Bell Ribeiro-Addy (Streatham).

She said: “This month marks 23 years since the passing of the late, great, Bernie Grant, a former member of this House, and the founder of the UK reparations movement in the UK.

“In his last Prime Minister’s Questions before his death he asked for an apology to the people of African descent living and dead for our country’s role in slavery and colonialism.

“But since then, prime ministers and heads of state have only ever expressed sorrow or deep regret.

“These are not sentiments that are befitting one of the greatest atrocities in human history.

“There has been no acknowledgement of the wealth that has been amassed or the fact that our country took out the largest loan it ever has to pay off the slave owners, and not the enslaved.”

She asked: “Will he do what Bernie Grant asked all those years ago, what I have asked, and what countless others have asked since, and offer a full and meaningful apology for our country’s role in slavery and colonialism, and commit to reparatory justice?”

Chris Kaba death
Bell Ribeiro-Addy (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Mr Sunak said: “No. What I think our focus should now be on doing is, of course, understanding our history and all its parts, not running away from it, but right now making sure that we have a society which is inclusive and tolerant of people from all backgrounds.

“That’s something that we on this side of the House are committed to doing and will continue to deliver, but trying to unpick our history is not the right way forward, and it’s not something that we will focus our energies on.”

A Labour spokesman said Ms Ribeiro-Addy’s call for reparations was not party policy.

The spokesman said “she is right to highlight the appalling history of the slave trade” but “on the specific point of reparations, the point that she was making is not Labour Party policy”.

Earlier this week, The Guardian reported that a group called Heirs Of Slaver, made up of descendants of some notable British slave owners, launched a campaign to seek “apology, dialogue, reconciliation and reparative justice” and “support campaigns for institutional and national reparative justice” for the transatlantic slave trade.

Tony Blair, when he was prime minister and challenged and challenged over whether he was prepared to say sorry for the slave trade, said: “I have said we are sorry and I say it again.”

Mr Blair was speaking in 2007 as the government prepared to mark the 200th anniversary of the abolition of the slave trade.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The images were found on the man's iPhone. Image: Shutterstock.
Arbroath father extorted nude pictures from his teenage daughter
2
Craig Smart (left) caused the death of Dave McArthur.
Former Montrose football star jailed for causing Fife dad’s death
3
The Forth Road Bridge.
18-year-old charged after Forth Road Bridge closure
4
Dil'Se Muslims
Uncertainty over future of Dundee Indian restaurant as plans lodged for new eatery on…
5
The wall in George Street, Blairgowrie.
Removal of Blairgowrie wall compared to ‘burning historical books’
6
The incident took place in a park in Ferryden.
Boy, 12, reported to authorities over ‘attack’ on Angus 7-year-old
7
Dundee technical director Gordon Strachan at Dens Park.
Dundee technical director Gordon Strachan rules out return to management
8
Crows of jubilant Brechin City players and supporters.
JAMIE GILLIES: Brechin City Highland League triumph is about much more than football
9
Two of the e-bikes at Dundee's waterfront in 2020.
What went wrong with Dundee’s e-bikes and who foots the bill?
2
10
Mark Ross (left) and Kenny Muir were investigated over the scandal
Dundee’s SNP council administration branded ‘toothless and incompetent’ over smoke alarms scandal
6

More from The Courier

Frank To. Image: Frank To
Dundee artist Frank To exhibits alongside Banksy and Damien Hirst
Margaret Wilkes presents Bartholomew Globe to James Cheshire in Perth
RSGS: Geography professor 'delighted' to receive prestigious award in Perth
Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo 2022
Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo 2023 line-up revealed
black and white photo of Jim McLean and players with the league cup in Dundee City Square in 1983
STEVE FINAN: Let's pack out City Square again and mark Dundee United's 1983 league…
Rishi Sunak speaks during Prime Minister’s Questions (House of Commons/UK Parliament/PA)
Wednesday court round-up — Rapist jailed and drunken police chase
Kezia Dugdale and Jenny Gilruth both in white dresses at their wedding.
KEZIA DUGDALE: People care more about Jenny and I's political differences than our gender…
James McPake said Kevin O'Hara's appeal has been rejected. Images: SNS.
James McPake calls for better communication with referees as Kevin O'Hara has appeal rejected
Dogs racing at Thornton Stadium.
Forcing unlicensed Fife dog track to be regulated would be its 'death knell', MSPs…
Glamis House has been rocked by crisis. Picture by Steve Brown.
Glamis House: How did it go so badly wrong at crisis-hit Glenrothes care service?
The snake is believed to be a missing pet. Image: Megan Easson.
Surprise as 2ft long snake spotted in Dundee garden

Editor's Picks

Most Commented