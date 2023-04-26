Andrew Bridgen expelled from Tory party after comparing vaccines to Holocaust

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Andrew Bridgen expelled from Tory party after comparing vaccines to Holocaust

By Press Association
MP Andrew Bridgen has been expelled from the Conservative Party after comparing Covid-19 vaccines to the Holocaust and being found to have breached lobbying rules (Beresford Hodge/PA)
MP Andrew Bridgen has been expelled from the Conservative Party for comparing Covid-19 vaccines to the Holocaust.

He accused the Tories of kicking him out “under false pretences” and said he intends to run against the party at the next election, as he hit out at “corruption, collusion and cover-ups”.

The MP for North West Leicestershire had already lost the party whip, meaning he was sitting in the Commons as an independent.

The Tories announced on Wednesday that they had stripped him of his party membership as well.

“Mr Bridgen was expelled from the Conservative Party on April 12 following the recommendation of a disciplinary panel. He has 28 days from this date to appeal,” a spokesman said.

It was understood that the disciplinary panel found against him for claiming vaccines were the “biggest crime against humanity since the Holocaust”, rather than for breaching lobbying rules.

Mr Bridgen went on to have an angry confrontation with deputy party chairman Lee Anderson in a parliamentary restaurant after his expulsion was made public before the appeal date.

In a statement, the MP said: “My expulsion from the Conservative Party under false pretences only confirms the culture of corruption, collusion and cover-ups which plagues our political system.

“I have been a vocal critic of the vaccine rollout and the party have been sure to make an example of me.

“I am grateful for my newfound freedom and will continue to fight for justice for all those harmed, injured and bereaved due to governmental incompetence.

“I will continue to serve my constituents as I was elected to do and intend to stand again at the next election.”

He later added that he was prepared to run against the Conservatives, but did not say whether he would do as an independent or for a rival party.

The regular critic of vaccines lost the whip in January after claiming they were “the biggest crime against humanity since the Holocaust”.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak condemned the comments as “utterly unacceptable”.

Earlier that month, Mr Bridgen was handed a five-day suspension for breaking the MPs’ code of conduct banning lobbying.

He was found to have committed a series of breaches including an “unacceptable attack upon the integrity” of then standards commissioner Kathryn Stone.

