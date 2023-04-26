Ben Wallace urged to lay out response to Russian ‘spy ship’ in UK waters

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ben Wallace urged to lay out response to Russian ‘spy ship’ in UK waters

By Press Association
St Basil’s Cathedral in Red Square in Moscow, Russia (Steve Parsons/PA)
St Basil's Cathedral in Red Square in Moscow, Russia (Steve Parsons/PA)

The Defence Secretary has faced calls to reveal to MPs how the UK is responding to a Russian “spy ship” which has patrolled in UK waters.

Liberal Democrat MP Jamie Stone raised concerns about sightings of the Admiral Vladimirsky, a Russian ship which was spotted off the coast of his Caithness, Sutherland and Easter Ross constituency in northern Scotland.

While officially classified as an ocean research vessel, a joint investigation by European broadcasters says it is part of a fleet which is examining key energy sites for possible sabotage.

A Danish news crew recently published a video of a close encounter with the vessel in November last year, which showed a man, wearing a balaclava and military gear, and carrying an assault rifle, appearing on the deck of the ship.

The ship is thought to have entered the Moray Firth on November 10 last year, as part of a month-long journey across the Baltic Sea and North Sea.

Royal Navy shadow Russian Navy task force
File photo of the Royal Navy monitoring a Russian ship (royal Navy/MoD/PA)

Mr Stone called for Defence Secretary Ben Wallace to come to the Commons to reveal how the Government was responding to the incursions.

He said: “It is not a trawler, it is not a pleasure boat, it is a spy ship complete with armed guards.

“It has been snooping around the Beatrice oil field and examining the interconnector to my constituency.

“It has been snooping around the oil stations in the North Sea and the oil pipelines.”

Mr Stone also referred to last year’s as-of-yet unexplained Nord Stream gas pipeline explosion, which is still subject to investigation but is believed to have been intentional.

Sudan unrest
Defence Secretary Ben Wallace (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

He added: “We all know what happened in recent times in the Baltic with the gas pipeline.

“I do not take kindly to this happening and I regard this as a very important security issue.

“It affects the United Kingdom and our security in terms of energy.

“What advice can you give me, Madam Deputy Speaker, in getting the Secretary of State for Defence to come to this place and make a statement in view of this urgent situation?”

Deputy speaker Dame Rosie Winterton replied: “I am sure he knows that there are routes where he can request a statement to be made, but I have to tell him that at this point we have had no notice of a statement.

“Again his comments will have been heard and I am sure that they will be fed back to the Secretary of State.”

