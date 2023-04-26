Not proven verdict can ‘retraumatise’ victims – Angela Constance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Not proven verdict can ‘retraumatise’ victims – Angela Constance

By Press Association
The The Victims, Witnesses and Justice Reform (Scotland) Bill will introduce a new specialist sexual offences court (Andrew Milligan/PA)
The Victims, Witnesses and Justice Reform (Scotland) Bill will introduce a new specialist sexual offences court (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Scotland’s not proven verdict can “retraumatise” victims of crime, the Justice Secretary has said, as a Bill to reform Scotland’s justice system is published.

Angela Constance acknowledged it has taken a “long time” for the legislation on scrapping the controversial third verdict to be introduced at Holyrood.

The Victims, Witnesses and Justice Reform (Scotland) Bill will also change the size of criminal juries from 15 to 12.

It aims to address a number of issues around serious sexual offences, creating a new specialist sexual offences court.

Extra funding announced to tackle drug deaths in Scotland
Justice Secretary Angela Constance acknowledged it has taken a ‘long time’ for legislation on scrapping the controversial not proven verdict to be introduced at Holyrood (Jane Barlow/PA)

Ministers will also have the power to carry out a pilot of rape trials being conducted by a single judge without a jury.

For jury trials, the majority needed for a guilty verdict will be at least two-thirds.

Debates around Scotland’s third verdict, which has the legal effect of acquitting the accused, have been going on for years.

The verdict is unique to Scots law and there is no equivalent in other jurisdictions.

Ms Constance and First Minister Humza Yousaf met a number of prominent victims of crime, campaigners and organisations at a summit on Wednesday.

Justice reform legislation introduced at Holyrood
Justice Secretary Angela Constance and First Minister Humza Yousaf met crime victims, campaigners and organisations in Edinburgh as the reform legislation was introduced (Jane Barlow/PA)

The Justice Secretary told the PA news agency: “This Bill is about ensuring that the voices and needs of victims are at the heart of our justice system.

“There is substantial evidence that the not proven verdict in many instances retraumatises victims and survivors because of its lack of clarity.

“While we are proud of our justice system in Scotland, we do need to make sure that our system reflects the needs of modern-day Scotland and I don’t think it is defensible any longer to have a not proven verdict where there is no statutory definition.”

Ms Constance continued: “It has taken a long time to get to this point. This is landmark legislation.

“This Bill has some of the biggest reforms for our justice system in the history of devolution.”

She also hailed the creation of a new independent commissioner for victims and witnesses.

The timing of a pilot of single-judge trials will depend on how the Bill passes through Parliament, she said.

Previously, the Law Society has warned there could be an increase in miscarriages of justice if not proven is scrapped as a verdict.

Its president, Murray Etherington, said: “The right to a fair trial is a cornerstone of the Scottish criminal justice system. Even on a pilot basis, judge-only trials will put that fundamental right in jeopardy with no discernible benefits.

“By its very definition, a jury is a better reflection of Scottish society than a single judge can possibly be. Juries act as an essential and effective safeguard against the potential for unconscious biases to unfairly influence trial outcomes.

“Undermining the foundations of the Scottish justice system to increase conviction rates is a dangerous approach which will create a serious risk of injustice.”

Scottish Conservative justice spokesman Jamie Greene said: “There are long overdue measures in this Bill we can support, including the abolition of the not proven verdict, which the Scottish Conservatives have long called for, and anonymity for sexual offence victims.

“However, we share reservations about a move to juryless trials, given that it is a basic tenet of Scots law that those prosecuted for the most serious offences are tried before their peers.”

He criticised the lack of proposals to increase the use of bans on criminals entering the local areas of the victim and vowed to fight to strengthen the legislation, adding: “This really is a missed opportunity, a Victims Bill in name only.”

