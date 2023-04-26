Lib Dem leader hopes for local election springboard to Westminster gains

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lib Dem leader hopes for local election springboard to Westminster gains

By Press Association
Tory MPs in the Home Counties are being targeted by the Liberal Democrats as party leader Sir Ed Davey hopes the local elections will provide a ‘springboard’ for an assault on Conservative heartlands (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Tory MPs in the Home Counties are being targeted by the Liberal Democrats as Sir Ed Davey hopes the local elections will provide a "springboard" for an assault on Conservative heartlands.

Tory MPs in the Home Counties are being targeted by the Liberal Democrats as Sir Ed Davey hopes the local elections will provide a “springboard” for an assault on Conservative heartlands.

The Liberal Democrat leader said a combination of disillusioned former Tories and left-leaning voters moving out of London spell a long-term threat to Conservative strongholds.

“So there’s some underlying trends as well as the short-term trends, which, if I was in Tory central office, I’d be quite worried about,” he said.

(PA Graphics)

Key to the prospects of Lib Dem success will be the “Surrey shufflers”, voters who have left London for the “halo” around the capital.

Sir Ed is optimistic that his party will make significant gains in May 4’s local contests, mainly in areas where the Tories are their opponents – the so-called Blue Wall.

The Lib Dems won around 700 seats in the 2019 local elections and expect to clinch more this time.

Key targets include the areas around Westminster constituencies, including Dominic Raab’s Esher and Walton seat, as well as Eastbourne, Wokingham, Guildford, Stockport, Cheadle and Hazel Grove.

But Sir Ed added: “What’s exciting for me – as much as doing well in the seats we’ll need to do well for the next general election to beat Conservative MPs – is the gains we’re going to make in traditional Tory areas where we have had fights with the Tories in the past at Westminster level, but we’d fallen back a bit.

“And doing well in the local elections can give us a springboard.”

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey hopes May’s local elections will provide a ‘springboard’ for an assault on Conservative heartlands (Yui Mok/PA)

In an interview with the PA news agency in his Westminster office, Sir Ed also indicated that longer-term trends could see the Lib Dems replace the Tories in the affluent Home Counties.

“I’m focusing on the general election but I do think about the longer term, and the demographics, I think, are interesting,” he said.

“There are people who have lived there a long time who are struggling and feel the Tories have lost their way and they feel that they’ve taken them for granted, and we’re winning some of that vote – some of it was Remainy but not all of it.

“And then you’ve got what some people call the Surrey shufflers… these are people who’ve moved out of London who might previously have voted Labour in London, who aren’t going to vote Tory.

“If we get to them they’ll very, very easily be squeezed and switch to us, comfortably.

“And we think those sorts of people maybe in generations past would have then made the move to the Conservatives but we think we can hold on to them.”

He suggested there is a parallel with the process seen in south-west London, where seats such as Richmond Park, Twickenham and Sir Ed’s own Kingston and Surbiton had been “solid Tory” but are now Lib Dem following inroads initially made in council elections.

With his focus on defeating the Conservatives – although the Lib Dems do face some battles with Labour in these elections – Sir Ed played down talks of an alliance with Sir Keir Starmer’s party.

He said voters “feel they need to be listened to and they really don’t want people to start talking about deals”, adding: “I’m not going to be distracted by that stuff.”

The Lib Dems were reduced to just eight MPs in 2015 in a backlash after Nick Clegg entered a coalition with the Tories five years’ earlier – a government in which Sir Ed was a Cabinet minister – while, in the run-up to 1997, Paddy Ashdown held talks with Labour about a possible pact.

In a criticism of his predecessors, Sir Ed said: “I’ve seen lots of leaders and what I’ve noticed is quite a lot of them got sort of obsessed by what happens after a general election and I don’t think that did us any good.

“So I could not be clearer to my team – we’re not going to do that. We’re just not going to think about what happens afterwards.”

