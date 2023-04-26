Schools across Liverpool given funding to celebrate Eurovision

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Schools across Liverpool given funding to celebrate Eurovision

By Press Association
EuroGrant funding of up to £2,000 has been given to 27 schools to host events that celebrate the song contest.
Schools across Liverpool and its surrounding areas have been provided with funding to celebrate Eurovision.

EuroGrant funding of up to £2,000 has been given to 27 schools to host events that celebrate the song contest, the city’s relationship with Ukraine, and its European heritage.

Schools from across Liverpool, Wirral, Sefton, Halton, St Helens and Knowsley to apply for grants were invited by Spirit of 2012, Liverpool City Council’s Culture Liverpool team, to apply for the grants.

Among the successful schools is Our Lady of Compassion Catholic Primary School in Formby.

Each class will represent a country taking part in this year’s contest, and will be responsible for making local cuisine from their country which will be shared at a European street food market.

The school will also perform “We all live in a blue and yellow submarine”, in a tribute to Ukraine.

Pupils at St Charles’ Catholic Primary School in Liverpool will create music videos.

The King and the Queen Consort stand on the stage after switching on the stage lighting, during a visit to the M and S Bank Arena, the host venue of this year’s Eurovision Song Contest (Phil Noble/PA)

Rachel Farrell, a teacher from Our Lady of Compassion Catholic Primary School, said they were “delighted” to receive the funding.

“We are delighted to have received EuroGrant funding to realise our ideas,” she said.

“We want children to understand the significance of such a weird and wonderful event being held in our city and appreciate that this truly is a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

“The opportunity to celebrate a contest that is based on individuality and celebrating diversity will be incredible for our pupils.”

Claire McColgan CBE, director of Culture Liverpool, said that schools across the region have creativity in “abundance”.

“If there’s one thing we know the schools across Liverpool City Region have in abundance, it’s creativity and we weren’t disappointed with their applications for EuroGrant,” she said.

“The successful projects provide an opportunity for children to learn about different cultures though music, fashion, food, dance, drama, visual art, filmmaking and much more.

“Young people from nurseries to secondary schools will not only have a chance to be part of this once-in-a-lifetime celebration which will see their hometown host the Eurovision Song Contest on behalf of Ukraine, but they’ll also pick up some new skills along the way.”

