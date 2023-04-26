British nationals face dangerous journeys to Sudan evacuation site

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

British nationals face dangerous journeys to Sudan evacuation site

By Press Association
Tarig Babikir is currently making his way to the Wadi Saeedna airstrip (Tarig Babikir/PA)
Tarig Babikir is currently making his way to the Wadi Saeedna airstrip (Tarig Babikir/PA)

British nationals in Khartoum are facing dangerous journeys to the Wadi Saeedna airstrip in the hope of boarding an evacuation flight out of Sudan.

One Sudanese-British citizen said some people are too scared to make the trip as another described “complete chaos” on the streets.

Eight flights were expected to have left by the end of Wednesday to lift people to safety as the military races against time to rescue citizens while a fragile ceasefire holds.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly told UK nationals on Tuesday that they must make their own way to the airstrip.

Tarig Babikir, 42, who used to live in Coventry, is taking on a four-hour walk alone to get there.

He told the PA news agency before setting off: “It all goes down to your instinct, you have to figure out where the fire’s coming from and try to find a different route.

“I’m going to go through national army checkpoints and paramilitary checkpoints, and most likely I’m going to encounter some armed gangs as well.

“I’m carrying no cash as you can get robbed on the streets, and I’m going to hide my cell phone.”

Tarig is passing through empty streets on his way to the airstrip (Tarig Babikir/PA)

Mr Babikir had been living in a district near to the airstrip but was forced to flee after heavy bombardment.

His Ukrainian mother and Sudanese father both have expired UK visas, so he will have to leave them behind with other relatives.

“My dad is recovering from a stroke, but the best option right now is to leave and I will probably come back in a month’s time,” he said.

Mr Babikir said he would be staying with a friend in Kent after arriving back in the UK.

He added: “It’s complete anarchy right now, complete chaos. Anyone can rob you, anyone can shoot you.”

Dr Ehab Al-Moubarak is currently on his way to the airfield from his parent’s home in Wad Madani, around 195km south of the Sudanese capital.

He had originally travelled to the country from his home in Bristol to visit his mother and father during Ramadan and Eid.

Dr Ehab Al-Moubarak is travelling from the city of Madani in hopes of being evacuated (Dr Ehab Al-Moubarak/PA)

He told PA: “The issue with security is that it is very difficult to get or evaluate information and as such every rumour needs to be considered.

“The rumour is that there is clashes here and they’re within the route (to the airfield).”

After waiting for a minibus with around “25 to 30” other British citizens, Dr Al-Moubarak said the number dwindled to just two as many decided not to take the risk on the estimated eight-hour journey.

“We don’t know how long it will take,” he said.

“To be honest, normally the drive would take around three hours to get there but now it could take eight hours if we get there.

“It’s difficult to get a minibus because no one wants to drive there.”

The 46-year-old, who works as a scientist at the University of Bristol, has been forced to leave his mother and father behind.

He said: “I never thought something like this would happen.

“People are very shocked about the scenes here.

“I live in a city that’s quite safe but many people in this city are working or studying in Khartoum.

Ehab’s bus journey to the Wadi Saeedna airstrip will take around eight hours (Dr Ehab Al-Moubarak/PA)

“Every family has a family member in Khartoum where it is bad.

“There’s no fuel in Khartoum or Wad Madani.”

He added: “My father is really ill and I wanted to take my mother and father to the UK.

“I asked the question but it’s not possible, the Government said no as they don’t have a visa.

“He has diabetes and dementia and also can’t move as well.

“He needs 24/7 assistance from my mother.

“He needs a lot of nursing in the house.”

The first plane bringing UK nationals back from Sudan landed at Stansted Airport from Larnaca, Cyprus at around 2:30pm on Wednesday.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesperson said 301 people have been lifted to safety on four flights so far, with the total number of RAF planes to depart Khartoum due to double on Wednesday.

