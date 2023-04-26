US and Canadian pensioners benefit more from UK firms than British counterparts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
US and Canadian pensioners benefit more from UK firms than British counterparts

By Press Association
Teachers in Ontario are investing more in UK companies than teachers in the UK. (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Teachers in Ontario are investing more in UK companies than teachers in the UK. (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

US and Canadian pensioners are getting more benefit from UK companies than British pensioners are, MPs have been told.

Lord Hill of Oareford, who led a review into the UK’s public listing scheme, also warned that some people are accumulating more money and a lot of that is going abroad.

“One of the consequences of what has happened I think, is that wealth has been concentrated in the hands of fewer and fewer people,” he told MPs on the Treasury Select Committee.

“And it’s also being concentrated in the hands of people not in Britain. And neither of those seem to be very good social and political objectives.

“I mean pensioners in the US and Canada – if I put it very crudely and simplify – are doing better out of British companies than British pensioners.

“And that doesn’t seem to me a very healthy state of affairs.”

He said that technological change should make it easier for regular people to participate in the stock exchange.

MPs also heard from the Lord Mayor of London Nicholas Lyons that around 60% of the capital that is invested in UK companies comes from foreign investors, that is compared to the US where companies get around 85% of their capital from domestic investors.

Julia Hoggett, the chief executive of the London Stock Exchange, said that British pension funds should feel able to take the same kind of risk that ones in many other countries do.

“I rather flippantly say there may be more teachers in Ontario financing start-ups in this country than teachers in Aberdeen, Belfast, Cardiff or Dover,” she said.

“A single Canadian pension fund invested more in one UK private company in 2021 than all of our pension funds did in private companies in the UK in the same year.

“So we’re not asking for radical risk taking, we’re actually just asking that our pension funds do what other established (funds such as) the superannuation fund in Australia or CPPIB in Canada or the Wellcome Trust does or major endowments do.

“But somehow we have, in a sense, got to a point where we have stopped doing that, and then created a narrative that this is extreme risk taking.

“I think it is risky not to invest in our own futures.”

