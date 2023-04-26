British military assures Sudan evacuations can continue even if ceasefire breaks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
British military assures Sudan evacuations can continue even if ceasefire breaks

By Press Association
UK military personnel unloading stores in Khartoum for British nationals who will be evacuated from Sudan. (PO Phot Arron Hoare/PA)
UK military personnel unloading stores in Khartoum for British nationals who will be evacuated from Sudan. (PO Phot Arron Hoare/PA)

Air evacuations of British nationals from an airfield near Sudan’s capital can continue even if the fragile ceasefire breaks, military chiefs have assured.

More than 300 people have been airlifted from Wadi Saeedna airstrip near Khartoum since the pause in fierce fighting was agreed but thousands more may need help fleeing.

Brigadier Dan Reeve, chief of joint force operations, the RAF can move 500 people per day on five aircrafts but that could be increased by calling on more, or larger, planes.

More than 2,000 Britons have registered with the Foreign Office as being in Sudan under the evacuation operation.

The rival generals behind the conflict have agreed to a 72-hour ceasefire that started in the early hours of Monday.

Brig Reeve told journalists on a call on Wednesday: “The ceasefire itself was not a condition for us launching this operation although of course it helped and was a useful window.

“Having amassed the forces necessary to provide the Prime Minister with an emergency response option, very early on and ahead of almost any nation, we very deliberately took the decision to wait until there was a sensible window.

“I would say the window though is not conditional on that ceasefire holding.

“It won’t be me that decides when the operation finishes, that will of course be the Prime Minister. We are well set to continue this operation for as long as we need to.

“I can see no reason at the moment why we can’t continue to do that for as long as the Prime Minister wants us to.”

POLITICS Sudan
(PA Graphics)

He said there are currently 20 landing slots for all allies’ planes to use per day.

“Yesterday we just didn’t have that number of people totally up to me to use up all those slots,” the officer said.

He said the conditions at Wadi Saeedna are “calm” and that the Sudanese Armed Forces have “good control” of the surrounding area and deep towards Khartoum.

Britain has a “large number of troops on the ground”, standing at around 160 troops.

The Germans have been running the logistics at the airfield but the British forces are in the process of taking over.

The queues of fleeing citizens have been “calm” with evacuees in “good spirits”, Brig Reeve said.

