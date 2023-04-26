Former deputy chief whip Chris Pincher ‘to stand down at next election’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Politics

Former deputy chief whip Chris Pincher ‘to stand down at next election’

By Press Association
Chris Pincher (UK Parliament/PA)
Chris Pincher (UK Parliament/PA)

The former deputy chief whip at the centre of the controversy that led to Boris Johnson’s fall from office is reportedly standing down at the next election after his alleged misconduct.

Chris Pincher, who dramatically left Government last summer after allegedly assaulting two people at the exclusive Carlton Club in London, is said to be giving up his seat of Tamworth in Staffordshire.

In a statement given to Birmingham Live, Mr Pincher claimed he had told family and friends at the beginning of 2023 that he did not wish to stand again.

“At the beginning of the year I let my friends and family know privately that I do not wish to stand for Parliament at the next general election.

“I let the Conservative Party know then too,” the outlet quoted him as saying.

“As I explained last year, I have been receiving professional medical support and I need to continue the process to improve my mental and physical health.”

He paid tribute to Tamworth, where he as served as MP for nearly 20 years and made “lifelong friends”, describing the job as a “wonderful privilege”.

Mr Pincher has been sitting in the Commons as an independent after a formal complaint was made to the parliamentary watchdog that examines allegations of bullying, harassment or sexual misconduct.

The Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards opened an investigation into him in October, citing “actions causing significant damage to the reputation of the House as a whole, or of its Members generally”.

The allegations against him sparked a row that helped end Mr Johnson’s premiership.

The former prime minister’s handling of the scandal unleashed a wave of pent-up frustration with his leadership, already damaged by lockdown-busting parties in Downing Street and by-election defeats.

