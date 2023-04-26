Midwives vote to accept NHS pay offer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Midwives vote to accept NHS pay offer

By Press Association
Midwives have voted to accept the latest NHS pay offer (PA)
Midwives have voted to accept the latest NHS pay offer, the Royal College of Midwives (RCM) has announced.

In a turnout of 48% of eligible members working in the NHS in England, 57% voted to accept the deal – with 43% rejecting it.

Alice Sorby, director of employment relations at the RCM, said: “The offer was not perfect, and it was not everything we asked for or that midwives and maternity support workers deserve.

“However, it was a step forward from the Government’s entrenched position on 2022/23 pay and improved on its directions to the Pay Review Body for 2023/24.

“It was the power of the collective unions standing together, with our members behind us, that brought the Government to the table and led to this improved offer.”

The offer covers two pay years – an additional one-off amount for 2022/23 and a 5% wage rise for 2023/24.

It was made to NHS staff on Agenda for Change contracts which include the majority of workers apart from doctors, dentists and senior managers.

Some unions have said yes to the offer while others have rejected it.

Nurses rejected the offer and set out plans for a fresh walkout – the legality of which is set to be questioned by the Government in court on Thursday.

Members of the Society of Radiographers in England also voted against the offer.

But members of Unison, the largest NHS union, voted overwhelmingly to accept a pay offer aimed at resolving the long-running NHS dispute.

Other unions – including Unite, GMB and the Chartered Society of Physiotherapists – are set to announce their ballot results in coming days.

The NHS Staff Council – made up of health unions, employers and Government representatives – are set to meet on May 2 to discuss the outcomes of the consultations by each union and report back to Government.

Meanwhile, NHS leaders have urged the Royal College of Nursing to consider adding exemptions to its next planned walk out at the weekend.

NHS Confederation said that if there are no exemptions to the walkout – such as nurses still providing A&E cover – then hospital bosses fear they will not be able to guarantee safe care for patients.

The strike is set to start at 8pm on April 30 and last for 48 hours.

Earlier this week, the Government announced intentions to challenge the legality of the RCN strike.

Health Secretary Steve Barclay said he was “regretfully” applying to the High Court to declare the walkout planned for May 2 unlawful.

Mr Barclay said NHS Employers had contacted him asking him to check the legality of the action because the strike mandate runs out on May 1.

Separately, junior doctors from the British Medical Association are also in a bitter dispute over pay with the Government.

Medics staged the biggest walkout in NHS history in April, leading to almost 200,000 appointments and operations being postponed.

On Tuesday, the BMA’s junior doctors committee pleaded with the Government to enter discussions with the union, either directly or through the conciliation service Acas.

A Government spokesperson said: “The decision by members of the Royal College of Midwives to accept the pay offer demonstrates it is a fair and reasonable proposal that can bring this dispute to an end.

“Under the offer, an Agenda for Change employee at the Band 6 entry point – such as a physiotherapist, paramedic or a midwife – will receive over £5,100 in extra pay across last year and this year, with over £2,000 in bonus payments arriving as a lump sum in pay cheques before the summer.

“Other unions are finalising their ballot results, and we hope this offer secures their support.”

Midwives have voted to accept the latest NHS pay offer (PA)
