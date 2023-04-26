UK accused of delaying Germany’s evacuation from Sudan – report

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
UK accused of delaying Germany’s evacuation from Sudan – report

By Press Association
UK military personnel unloading stores in Khartoum for British Nationals who will be evacuated from Sudan (PO Phot Arron Hoare/PA)
UK military personnel unloading stores in Khartoum for British Nationals who will be evacuated from Sudan (PO Phot Arron Hoare/PA)

The UK has reportedly been accused of delaying Germany’s efforts to evacuate its citizens from Sudan at the weekend.

The BBC reported that it was told by senior German political sources that Britain’s mission to extract its embassy staff led to a temporary blockade of the airfield near the capital Khartoum from which subsequent evacuation flights have taken off.

The sources alleged that British forces landed without the permission of the Sudanese army, angering them that they barred access to the site.

However, a defence source dismissed the claim as “complete nonsense”.

German rescuers “lost at least half a day” as negotiations to use the airstrip took place, according to the broadcaster.

Sudan unrest
British Nationals depart a military aircraft at RAF Akrotiri in Cyprus, after being evacuated from Sudan (MoD/PA)

The British were forced to pay the Sudanese army before leaving, one source told the BBC.

Germany and other European nations were hoping to use the Wadi Saeedna airfield to fly their citizens to safety.

The Ministry of Defence denied that Britain was responsible for any delay.

A spokesperson for the department said: “It is not accurate to suggest that Britain’s efforts to evacuate embassy staff from Sudan last weekend slowed down Germany’s plans.

“Operating in such complex circumstances will always come with challenges, but we have worked extremely closely with our French, US and particularly German partners who have facilitated access to the airfield throughout this week, and of course we remain grateful to the Sudanese Armed Forces.”

A defence source said: “It is complete nonsense to claim that we landed in Sudan without permission from the Sudanese army. We had permission.”

In an apparent swipe at the UK’s initial handling of the crisis, German foreign minister Annalena Baerbock said Berlin would not leave civilians “to their own devices” as it completed its evacuation.

Announcing the completion of Germany’s evacuation efforts on Tuesday, she said that “unlike in other countries”, it had included all German nationals and their partners and not just diplomatic personnel.

The UK started its mission to evacuate when a ceasefire was brokered between the warring factions.

