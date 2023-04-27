Sudan evacuation effort ‘potentially impossible’ once ceasefire ends – Cleverly

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Sudan evacuation effort ‘potentially impossible’ once ceasefire ends – Cleverly

By Press Association
Foreign Secretary James Cleverly (James Manning/PA)
Foreign Secretary James Cleverly (James Manning/PA)

Evacuation efforts in Sudan will be “potentially impossible” once a ceasefire ends, the Foreign Secretary said.

James Cleverly said there is no guarantee of further evacuation flights once an agreed halt in fighting expires on Thursday night.

It comes as the Government faces domestic and international criticism over its response.

The British evacuation mission from the African country has seen 536 people taken to safety on six flights so far, according to the latest official figures.

Mr Cleverly, who insisted simple comparisons to the evacuation efforts of other countries is not possible, said anyone considering leaving the country may only have a limited window to do so.

“We cannot predict exactly what will happen when that ceasefire ends but what we do know is it will be much, much harder, potentially impossible,” he said.

“So what we’re saying to British nationals is if you’re hesitant, if you’re weighing up your options, our strong, strong advice is to go through Wadi Saeedna whilst the ceasefire is up and running.

“There are planes, there is capacity, we will lift you out. I’m not able to make those same assurances once a ceasefire has ended.”

More than 2,000 British nationals in Sudan have registered with the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office under evacuation plans, but thousands more could be in the war-torn nation.

Defending the pace of the UK response, Mr Cleverly pointed to complications in getting British nationals out of the conflict zone.

“Different countries have different sets of circumstances,” he said.

“Their nationals in countries don’t all behave the same way.

“Countries where their nationals tend to live in a close expat community who are geographically co-located, it’s easier for them to move en masse, it’s easier for them to be evacuated,” he told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

There are concerns the evacuation efforts have seen families split up or some members left behind.

Only British passport holders and immediate family members with existing UK entry clearance are being told they are eligible for evacuation.

Alicia Kearns, the Tory chairwoman of the Foreign Affairs Select Committee, has called for elderly people dependent on children who are British citizens to also be accepted.

British nationals about to board an RAF aircraft at RAF Akrotiri in Cyprus on Wednesday after being evacuated from Sudan
British nationals about to board an RAF aircraft at RAF Akrotiri in Cyprus on Wednesday after being evacuated from Sudan (Ministry of Defence/PA)

“Where we have families where a British national perhaps has a Sudanese national as spouse, Sudanese children or extended family, it makes the extraction more complicated,” Mr Cleverly said.

“We have given advice as to the status or the prioritisation of the people that we are able to withdraw. We have said it’s British nationals and Sudanese with travel documents.”

Mr Cleverly said some Sudanese nationals have been prevented by the military from reaching the airstrip – but spoke of “difficult cases”.

“Of course, we are trying to facilitate as many people to leave the country as possible,” he said.

Downing Street said that evacuation eligibility requirements had not changed but that there was “an element of discretion” for those working on the ground in Sudan.

“You should not go to the airport unless you are a British passport holder or their dependent, that is set out very clearly.

“I think what we are saying is we recognise these are very challenging circumstances and, as we have done on previous occasions, we obviously empower people on the ground to make decisions.”

Mr Cleverly also said he does not recognise reports that the UK caused delays in Germany’s efforts to evacuate its citizens from Sudan with its mission to rescue British embassy staff at the weekend.

The BBC said it was told by senior German political sources that British forces landed in the country without the permission of the Sudanese army, angering them so much that they temporarily barred access to the airfield that European nations were hoping to use.

POLITICS Sudan
(PA Graphics)

Mr Cleverly said he has been speaking to Defence Secretary Ben Wallace and will look into the claim.

“My understanding is we did… we did have permissions for those overflights,” he said.

Downing Street said there were no current plans to create a specific resettlement scheme for anyone fleeing Sudan.

Earlier, Mr Cleverly pointed to the fact there is “war and conflict all over the world”.

“There are literally millions upon millions of people who are in countries plagued by war.

“We recognise that we cannot host everybody who is in a country plagued by war.”

Africa Minister Andrew Mitchell also warned that an end to the ceasefire could result in a humanitarian catastrophe in Sudan.

He told the foreign affairs think tank Chatham House: “It is essential that a ceasefire is maintained and that a political process is secured.

“If not, the humanitarian consequences will be incalculable.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The Forth Road Bridge.
18-year-old charged after Forth Road Bridge closure
2
The attempted murder happened in Nethergate.
Toothless thug stamped on friend and left him for dead in Dundee city centre…
3
Arbroath bus station
Drunk man terrified girl in his latest bus-related crime in Arbroath
4
The snake is believed to be a missing pet. Image: Megan Easson.
Surprise as 2ft long snake spotted in Dundee garden
5
The fire started by the teenager ripped through Lundin Links Hotel, destroying the building.
Boy, 16, in court to admit torching Fife hotel, forcing evacuations
6
ACS Aviation managing director Graeme Frater and technical director Craig McDonald. Image: ACS Aviation.
Perth firm’s rescue mission for students affected by Tayside Aviation collapse
7
Dil'Se Muslims
Uncertainty over future of Dundee Indian restaurant as plans lodged for new eatery on…
8
Police at Adamson Court, Dundee. Image James Simpson/DC Thomson
Three charged and one in hospital after 11-hour police stand-off at Dundee multi
9
Two of the e-bikes at Dundee's waterfront in 2020.
What went wrong with Dundee’s e-bikes and who foots the bill?
4
10
The Weem Inn.
Historic Perthshire Inn with links to Jacobites on sale for £500k

More from The Courier

A motorhome owned by the SNP was seized by police. Image: Niesmann + Bischoff.
SNP motorhome: Key questions answered about £100k Fife campervan
James McPake said it will be a 'great day' on Saturday. Image: SNS.
Dunfermline team news as James McPake sets target to deny Clyde unique League One…
Lochbank Care Home in Forfar. Image: Dougie Nicolson/DC Thomson
Inspectors find high number of unwitnessed falls at 'understaffed' Forfar care home
Angus skippers Tam O'Brien, Paul Watson, Craig Slater and Jamie Bain have hopes of glory. Image: SNS
Angus Ambitions: What do Arbroath, Montrose, Forfar Athletic and Brechin City have left to…
Woman standing on a table in front of a 60th birthday banner.
LYNNE HOGGAN: Birthday girl Lorna showed me 60 is the new 40 - and…
Actors Ed McVey and Meg Bellamy playing William and Kate on location in St Andrews.
The Crown: Prince William and Kate Middleton take a stroll in St Andrews as…
Ross Matthews injury issue started towards the end of the 2020/21 season. Image: SNS.
EXCLUSIVE: Raith Rovers skipper Ross Matthews gives return timeline and 'can't wait' to be…
Steven Caulker in his time at Dundee. Image: SNS.
Steven Caulker relives 'insane' Dundee spell as he opens up on team-mates with tags,…
Young people in Perth and Kinross continue to suffer the effects of the pandemic. Image: Shutterstock.
'Notable increase' in high-risk behaviour from Perth and Kinross kids since Covid - including…
Alliance Trust chairman Gregor Stewart addresses shareholders at the AGM, held at V&A Dundee. Image: Rob McLaren/DC Thomson.
Alliance Trust: Investment firm's designs on growth as AGM held at V&A Dundee

Editor's Picks

Most Commented