New CBI boss says she must ‘lean into’ her presence at time of harassment claims

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

New CBI boss says she must ‘lean into’ her presence at time of harassment claims

By Press Association
Ms Newton-Smith started as director general of the CBI this week (Alamy/PA)
Ms Newton-Smith started as director general of the CBI this week (Alamy/PA)

The new boss of the CBI has said that she has to “lean into the fact” that alleged sexual harassment was going on behind the scenes at the influential trade body when she worked there.

But Rain Newton-Smith stressed that when she saw sexual harassment she acted on it and supported staff. She also said the business group might be renamed following its recent problems.

The economist has taken the reins at the Confederation of British Industry this week just days after dozens of its members publicly suspended or ended their membership of the organisation.

Speaking to the BBC on Thursday morning, Ms Newton-Smith said: “I’m not going to talk about individuals or individual circumstances and I think you’ll appreciate why I can’t do that.

“But what I can do is talk about (how) when I did see things, I acted on them and I supported staff who needed to raise them.

“I think that’s absolutely critically important. And look, to be honest, I wouldn’t be coming back into this job if I thought there were things that I had done or hadn’t done or hadn’t acted thoroughly on.”

Her comments come after some members of the CBI criticised her appointment into the top job.

More than a dozen women who worked at the trade body have claimed they were sexually harassed by colleagues, according to the Guardian. Two say they were raped.

On Monday, Brian McBride, the CBI’s president, said that the body had failed to create a safe environment for staff.

So it raised eyebrows when Ms Newton-Smith, ostensibly a CBI insider, was appointed to the top job to take over from Tony Danker.

CBI annual conference
Former CBI boss Tony Danker speaking during a CBI conference in 2022 (Jacob King/PA)

She spent nearly nine years as the CBI’s chief economist, but had left in March to take a new job at Barclays.

Speaking to Sky News, Ms Newton-Smith acknowledged that she had been around when some of the wrongdoing is alleged to have happened.

“I think what’s really hard coming into this job as a leader is I’ve got a staff and people who are broken, and I need to lean into the fact that I was here when some of these allegations took place,” she said.

But the director general also made the case for why the CBI is still necessary.

“I haven’t seen another organisation that has over 100 economists, data analysts, policy specialists across the whole spectrum, campaigners, and that knowledge goes really deep across the regions and the devolved nations in the UK,” she said.

“I think the government will need us and I think they have acknowledged that in the past and I think they will going forward.”

Speaking to the Financial Times, the new director general said that the ongoing “root and branch” review of the CBI might result in its name being changed.

She said: “Personally, over time, I’m sure we’re going to see a new name for the CBI, but that’s just the wrapper that goes on the outside. What matters is what we do, what we deliver and our purpose.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The Forth Road Bridge.
18-year-old charged after Forth Road Bridge closure
2
The attempted murder happened in Nethergate.
Toothless thug stamped on friend and left him for dead in Dundee city centre…
3
Arbroath bus station
Drunk man terrified girl in his latest bus-related crime in Arbroath
4
The snake is believed to be a missing pet. Image: Megan Easson.
Surprise as 2ft long snake spotted in Dundee garden
5
The fire started by the teenager ripped through Lundin Links Hotel, destroying the building.
Boy, 16, in court to admit torching Fife hotel, forcing evacuations
6
ACS Aviation managing director Graeme Frater and technical director Craig McDonald. Image: ACS Aviation.
Perth firm’s rescue mission for students affected by Tayside Aviation collapse
7
Dil'Se Muslims
Uncertainty over future of Dundee Indian restaurant as plans lodged for new eatery on…
8
Police at Adamson Court, Dundee. Image James Simpson/DC Thomson
Three charged and one in hospital after 11-hour police stand-off at Dundee multi
9
Two of the e-bikes at Dundee's waterfront in 2020.
What went wrong with Dundee’s e-bikes and who foots the bill?
4
10
The Weem Inn.
Historic Perthshire Inn with links to Jacobites on sale for £500k

More from The Courier

A motorhome owned by the SNP was seized by police. Image: Niesmann + Bischoff.
SNP motorhome: Key questions answered about £100k Fife campervan
James McPake said it will be a 'great day' on Saturday. Image: SNS.
Dunfermline team news as James McPake sets target to deny Clyde unique League One…
Lochbank Care Home in Forfar. Image: Dougie Nicolson/DC Thomson
Inspectors find high number of unwitnessed falls at 'understaffed' Forfar care home
Angus skippers Tam O'Brien, Paul Watson, Craig Slater and Jamie Bain have hopes of glory. Image: SNS
Angus Ambitions: What do Arbroath, Montrose, Forfar Athletic and Brechin City have left to…
Woman standing on a table in front of a 60th birthday banner.
LYNNE HOGGAN: Birthday girl Lorna showed me 60 is the new 40 - and…
Actors Ed McVey and Meg Bellamy playing William and Kate on location in St Andrews.
The Crown: Prince William and Kate Middleton take a stroll in St Andrews as…
Ross Matthews injury issue started towards the end of the 2020/21 season. Image: SNS.
EXCLUSIVE: Raith Rovers skipper Ross Matthews gives return timeline and 'can't wait' to be…
Steven Caulker in his time at Dundee. Image: SNS.
Steven Caulker relives 'insane' Dundee spell as he opens up on team-mates with tags,…
Young people in Perth and Kinross continue to suffer the effects of the pandemic. Image: Shutterstock.
'Notable increase' in high-risk behaviour from Perth and Kinross kids since Covid - including…
Alliance Trust chairman Gregor Stewart addresses shareholders at the AGM, held at V&A Dundee. Image: Rob McLaren/DC Thomson.
Alliance Trust: Investment firm's designs on growth as AGM held at V&A Dundee

Editor's Picks

Most Commented