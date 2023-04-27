Lifting rent freezes ‘could intensify pressures’ on people facing homelessness

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Lifting rent freezes could “intensify pressures” for those facing homelessness, Audit Scotland and the Accounts Commission have warned.

In a joint blog post, Scotland’s auditor general Stephen Boyle and Sheila Gunn from the Accounts Commission outlined how they would assess the effectiveness of Scottish Government spending to tackle homelessness.

More than 35,000 homeless applications were received in 2021/22 and nearly 14,000 people were housed in temporary accommodation with an average stay of 200 days.

Scotland’s auditor general Stephen Boyle called for ‘collective action now’ to prevent homelessness (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The auditors urged the Scottish Government to prioritise prevention to decrease the crisis in the long-term.

Emergency legislation in October froze rent increases at 0%, but in March the cap increased to 3% for private tenancies, while social landlords were required to keep increases below inflation. But a suspension of evictions remained in place except for in exceptional circumstances.

The blog post said: “This could intensify the pressure on those at risk of homelessness.

“The Scottish Housing Regulator reports that rent arrears among social housing tenants are at their highest level since reporting began.

Having a safe, secure, affordable home is not a luxury. It’s a fundamental necessity. With a commitment to ‘build back better’ after the pandemic, addressing homelessness must be central to this. More in @AuditorGenScot and @AccCommScot’s new blog: https://t.co/CorCvN9F52 pic.twitter.com/nkiWJpcKNa — Audit Scotland (@AuditScotland) April 27, 2023

“This demonstrates the importance of the Scottish Government and its partners working in collaboration to address these long-standing policy challenges.”

The blog post highlighted the Christie report, published a decade ago, which set out an agenda towards prevention of inequalities in wealth, education and health.

But Mr Boyle and Ms Gunn said the “situation was not improving”.

The blog said: “Decent, affordable housing is central to addressing this. Christie challenged us to make a shift towards prevention, helping people lead better lives.

“But much of the public spending on homelessness, as it is in areas such as health, continues to be focused on crisis response.

“Pivoting services to focus on prevention will be key to improving outcomes and delivering more sustainable public services.”

It also called for “collective action now” to prevent homelessness and to support people at risk of losing their tenancy.

The future audit would look at how well councils and government spent public money to reduce homelessness and would include assessing the delivery of more affordable homes.