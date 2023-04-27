Japanese firm’s factory plan hailed as boost for Scotland’s renewables sector

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Japanese company’s plan to establish a manufacturing plant in Scotland demonstrates the “strength of confidence” in the country’s renewable energy sector, Energy Secretary Neil Gray has said.

Mr Gray met with Sumitomo Electric Industries (SEI) in Osaka to discuss the company’s plans for a subsea cable factory in the Highlands.

It is expected to support Scotland’s rapid expansion of the renewable sector, with ministers, alongside Scottish Development International and Highlands and Islands Enterprise, working closely with the firm to advance its presence in Scotland.

The meeting is part of Mr Gray’s three-day trade mission currently under way in Japan to increase relationships with companies across the sector and build new inward investment opportunities.

Energy Secretary @neilcgray will undertake a three-day visit to Japan this week to deepen ties with existing investors and encourage new business links. He’ll meet current and potential investors in Scotland’s offshore wind, hydrogen and low carbon heat industries. pic.twitter.com/Vv3j9iAuTG — Scottish Government Finance and Economy (@scotgoveconomy) April 25, 2023

He also met with the first and longest-standing inward investor Terasaki Electric, to mark 50 years of its investment in Scotland.

Mr Gray said: “Today’s announcement from Sumitomo demonstrates the strength of confidence investors have in our vision for a net zero economy.

“The company has a proven track record in high-voltage underground cables which will be invaluable to supporting Scotland’s rapidly expanding offshore wind sector.

“The Scottish Government will continue to work alongside Scottish Development International and Highlands and Islands Enterprise will continue to work closely with Sumitomo to foster this important partnership.

“It is clear that there is enormous interest for investment in Scotland’s renewables revolution.

“We have a world-beating pipeline of offshore wind projects and this visit has demonstrated the important role played by Scotland’s international network and the value of growing and developing our partnership with our trusted Japanese partners, both old and new.”