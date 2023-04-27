‘Incredibly unlikely’ UK would leave human rights convention, says minister

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

‘Incredibly unlikely’ UK would leave human rights convention, says minister

By Press Association
Development minister Andrew Mitchell was speaking during an event at Chatham House in London (Belinda Jiao/PA)
Development minister Andrew Mitchell was speaking during an event at Chatham House in London (Belinda Jiao/PA)

Leaving the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR) would further destabilise an international system that was already “on the back foot”, a cabinet minister has said.

Development minister Andrew Mitchell said on Wednesday it was “incredibly unlikely” that the UK would leave the ECHR and warned strongly against doing so during an event at Chatham House in London.

“I don’t think there’s any question of Britain leaving the ECHR, the Prime Minister I think has made that pretty clear,” he said.

“Although we are testing the limits of what we can do under the ECHR, and we are not the first government in Britain to do that, it was done by the last Labour government as well.

“I think that leaving the ECHR is incredibly unlikely to happen. It was built by British ministers and British lawyers after the Second World War. It is extremely important and you can imagine the effect of Britain withdrawing, what it would be on countries with malign intent who would also feel they could withdraw.

“It would be a huge thread pulled out of the international system which is already on the back foot … with catastrophic effect.”

His comments during an event at Chatham House in London came a day after the Government secured passage for its Illegal Migration Bill through the House of Commons, including new clauses that would limit the ability of the European Court of Human Rights to prevent the deportation of asylum seekers.

But some Conservative MPs would like the Government to go further and leave the ECHR entirely to make it easier to deport asylum seekers who cross the Channel in small boats.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman
Home Secretary Suella Braverman has previously called for the UK to leave the convention (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Suella Braverman, the Home Secretary, has also been strongly critical of the European Court of Human Rights and during the 2022 Conservative Party conference broke with party policy to call for the UK to leave the convention.

Downing Street has so far not ruled out leaving the ECHR, and maintains the crossings can be stopped within the rules of the convention.

On the plans to tackle the crossings, Mr Mitchell added: “No democratic government can allow what is happening, people coming across in an unstructured and arbitrary way.

“No government can expect to get re-elected if it doesn’t tackle that problem.”

Mr Mitchell made his comments while answering questions after a speech in which he laid out a series of development policies and launched a new UK International Development brand.

Acknowledging that cutting aid spending had “damaged” Britain’s reputation, he said: “Britain is back.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The Forth Road Bridge.
18-year-old charged after Forth Road Bridge closure
2
The attempted murder happened in Nethergate.
Toothless thug stamped on friend and left him for dead in Dundee city centre…
3
Arbroath bus station
Drunk man terrified girl in his latest bus-related crime in Arbroath
4
The snake is believed to be a missing pet. Image: Megan Easson.
Surprise as 2ft long snake spotted in Dundee garden
5
The fire started by the teenager ripped through Lundin Links Hotel, destroying the building.
Boy, 16, in court to admit torching Fife hotel, forcing evacuations
6
ACS Aviation managing director Graeme Frater and technical director Craig McDonald. Image: ACS Aviation.
Perth firm’s rescue mission for students affected by Tayside Aviation collapse
7
Dil'Se Muslims
Uncertainty over future of Dundee Indian restaurant as plans lodged for new eatery on…
8
Police at Adamson Court, Dundee. Image James Simpson/DC Thomson
Three charged and one in hospital after 11-hour police stand-off at Dundee multi
9
Two of the e-bikes at Dundee's waterfront in 2020.
What went wrong with Dundee’s e-bikes and who foots the bill?
4
10
The Weem Inn.
Historic Perthshire Inn with links to Jacobites on sale for £500k

More from The Courier

A motorhome owned by the SNP was seized by police. Image: Niesmann + Bischoff.
SNP motorhome: Key questions answered about £100k Fife campervan
James McPake said it will be a 'great day' on Saturday. Image: SNS.
Dunfermline team news as James McPake sets target to deny Clyde unique League One…
Lochbank Care Home in Forfar. Image: Dougie Nicolson/DC Thomson
Inspectors find high number of unwitnessed falls at 'understaffed' Forfar care home
Angus skippers Tam O'Brien, Paul Watson, Craig Slater and Jamie Bain have hopes of glory. Image: SNS
Angus Ambitions: What do Arbroath, Montrose, Forfar Athletic and Brechin City have left to…
Woman standing on a table in front of a 60th birthday banner.
LYNNE HOGGAN: Birthday girl Lorna showed me 60 is the new 40 - and…
Actors Ed McVey and Meg Bellamy playing William and Kate on location in St Andrews.
The Crown: Prince William and Kate Middleton take a stroll in St Andrews as…
Ross Matthews injury issue started towards the end of the 2020/21 season. Image: SNS.
EXCLUSIVE: Raith Rovers skipper Ross Matthews gives return timeline and 'can't wait' to be…
Steven Caulker in his time at Dundee. Image: SNS.
Steven Caulker relives 'insane' Dundee spell as he opens up on team-mates with tags,…
Young people in Perth and Kinross continue to suffer the effects of the pandemic. Image: Shutterstock.
'Notable increase' in high-risk behaviour from Perth and Kinross kids since Covid - including…
Alliance Trust chairman Gregor Stewart addresses shareholders at the AGM, held at V&A Dundee. Image: Rob McLaren/DC Thomson.
Alliance Trust: Investment firm's designs on growth as AGM held at V&A Dundee

Editor's Picks

Most Commented