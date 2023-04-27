Ed Davey brands releasing sewage into waterways ‘a crime against nature’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ed Davey brands releasing sewage into waterways ‘a crime against nature’

By Press Association
Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey (right) and Danny Chambers, the Liberal Democrats Parliamentary Candidate for Winchester & Chandler’s Ford (2nd right), during a local dog walk along the River Itchen near Winchester, a chalk stream which has been damaged by sewage discharges (Andrew Andrew Matthews/PA)
Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey (right) and Danny Chambers, the Liberal Democrats Parliamentary Candidate for Winchester & Chandler's Ford (2nd right), during a local dog walk along the River Itchen near Winchester, a chalk stream which has been damaged by sewage discharges (Andrew Andrew Matthews/PA)

The leader of the Liberal Democrats, Sir Ed Davey, has called for tighter regulation to stop the releasing of sewage into rivers and seas which he branded “a crime against nature”.

The party has released analysis of Environment Agency figures that show water companies released sewage into England’s chalk streams for 14,162 hours last year.

And there were 2,240 incidents of sewage discharges into chalk streams by five water firms – Anglian Water, Southern Water, Thames Water, Wessex Water and Yorkshire Water.

The party’s analysis also states that one in five sewage discharges in chalk streams either had a faulty monitor or no monitor installed.


Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey walks golden retriever Tess during a local dog walk along the River Itchen near Winchester, a chalk stream affected by sewage discharges (Andrew Matthews/PA)

During a visit to the River Itchen at Shawford, near Winchester, Hampshire, Mr Davey called on the Government to increase regulation.

He said: “It’s quite disgusting that the Conservatives keep allowing these water companies to pump their filthy sewage into our rivers and seas.

“These are very precious chalk streams and it’s a crime against nature.

“Some people have thought they are almost like Britain’s rainforests because they are so precious in the biodiversity they represent.

Local elections 2023
Sir Ed Davey (left) and Danny Chambers, the Liberal Democrats’ parliamentary candidate for Winchester and Chandler’s Ford (right), during a dog walk along the River Itchen near Winchester (Andrew Matthews/PA)

“Yet this Government is allowing water companies to pump sewage into these precious rivers and they are not allowing them to be monitored properly.

“One in five monitors of sewage dumping into chalk streams across our great country are not working or aren’t even present, that’s a scandal.”

He added: “We have been arguing for much tougher regulation on water companies, we have argued for a sewage tax.

“These companies are making huge profits and they are not being regulated to put those profits back into investing to sort out that problem. That is wrong and the Government has been so weak and has not stopped it.”

A Liberal Democrat spokesman said: “Today’s new analysis of Environment Agency data finds they are being polluted with endless amounts of sewage discharges.

“The worst offender is Wessex Water, guilty of 1,013 separate sewage discharges into chalk streams across the West of England.

“The worst chalk stream sewage discharge lasted a staggering 2,969 hours in the River Till, a tributary of the Hampshire Avon in Wiltshire by Wessex Water, which is a designated Site of Special Scientific Interest as it is home to the water crowfoot, providing habitat for fish and snails.

“Meanwhile, Thames Water discharged sewage into the Misbourne in Buckinghamshire for 1,206 hours last year. Southern Water discharged sewage 62 times in the River Meon last year, lasting over 1,000 hours.”

A Wessex Water spokesman said: “The Liberal Democrats’ analysis fails to recognise that the overflow into the River Till is so clear that it is cleaner than the river itself, having arrived at the treatment works as nearly pure groundwater and gone through three treatment stages before being discharged.

“Regular monitoring has shown there is categorically no adverse impact from the overflow on the River Till or threat to the aquatic life.”

A Water UK spokeswoman said: “Every water company is firmly of the view that urgent action is needed to tackle the harm caused by storm overflows and are committed to delivering ambitious plans that will help protect our precious chalk streams.

“Water companies are bringing forward £56 billion to replumb England in one of the largest infrastructure programmes ever. This includes removing every high-spilling overflow in England, and protecting sensitive sites.”

The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs has been approached for comment.

