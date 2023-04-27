Nursing union’s strike plans for May 2 would be unlawful, High Court judge rules

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Nursing union’s strike plans for May 2 would be unlawful, High Court judge rules

By Press Association
General secretary of the Royal College of Nursing Pat Cullen, centre, joined nurses outside the High Court in central London (James Manning/PA)
General secretary of the Royal College of Nursing Pat Cullen, centre, joined nurses outside the High Court in central London (James Manning/PA)

Strike action planned by the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) for May 2 has been called off after a High Court judge ruled it would be unlawful.

Health Secretary Steve Barclay secured the court’s interim declaration after “regretfully” bringing legal action against part of the trade union’s proposed walkout in a long-running dispute over pay.

Lawyers representing RCN did not attended a hearing in London on Thursday to face the Government’s accusations that strike action beyond the end of May 1 had “no democratic legitimacy”.

RCN members working in the NHS in England at workplaces with a strike mandate are preparing to take 48-hour industrial action from 8pm or the start of the night shift on April 30.

Mr Barclay previously said NHS Employers – which represents National Health Service employers in England – had contacted him asking him to check the legality of the action because the organisation believed the strike mandate ran out on May 1.

In his ruling, Mr Justice Linden concluded that a six-month period in which industrial action could be taken following the RCN balloting members last year expired at midnight on Monday.

Speaking outside the Royal Courts of Justice after the judgment, RCN general secretary Pat Cullen said the union would no longer strike on May 2, but would continue with the planned action on April 30 and May 1.

Nurses outside the High Court in central London
The RCN said the union would no longer strike on May 2 (James Manning/PA)

Ms Cullen accused the Government of using “bullyish tactics” and said Thursday was the “darkest day” of the dispute so far.

“Where do we go from here? Well, of course, our nursing staff will not do anything that isn’t legal,” she said.

Ms Cullen urged Mr Barclay to “get into a negotiating room” and criticised him and the Government for clapping for nurses only to leave the NHS to “crumble”.

“This is no way to treat the nursing staff that he (Barclay) has stood personally and clapped for on steps, and now you slap the court order on them. Shocking,” she said.

“They (the Government) have won their legal battle today. But what this has led to is they have lost nursing and they’ve lost the public.

“They’ve taken the most trusted profession through the courts, by the least trusted people.

(PA Graphics)
(PA Graphics)

“And what a day for nursing. What a day for patients. And what an indictment on this government to do this to the very people that have held this NHS together, not just through the pandemic, but an NHS that has been run into the ground and in crisis, caused by this government.”

Mr Barclay welcomed the court’s decision, saying: “I firmly support the right to take industrial action within the law – but the Government could not stand by and let plainly unlawful strike action go ahead.

“Both the NHS and my team tried to resolve this without resorting to legal action, but unfortunately, following a request from NHS Employers, we took this step with regret to protect nurses by ensuring they are not asked to take part in an unlawful strike.”

He added that the Government wanted to “continue working constructively” with the RCN and called on the union to “do the right thing by patients and agree derogations for their strike action on May 30 and April 1”.

Mr Justice Linden said in his ruling that Thursday’s hearing was over an interpretation of the law, with it not being the court’s role to enter into the competing positions of the pay dispute.

He said he took into account “the interests of the public” including those who may require treatment on Tuesday.

Health and Social Care Secretary Steve Barclay
Health Secretary Steve Barclay said he wanted to 'continue working constructively' with the RCN (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

“In coming to this view, I make clear that I do not regard calling industrial action on Tuesday as a minor or technical breach of the statute,” he said.

Earlier, the Government’s barrister Andrew Burns KC accused the RCN of being “incompetent when looking at the calendar” and warned that nurses were “at risk of regulatory sanction if they take unlawful strike action”.

In written submissions, he said the Health Secretary sought an “urgent” declaration that the RCN’s “threatened inducement of its members to breach their contracts of employment by participating in industrial action on May 2 2023 is unlawful”.

“An interim declaration is appropriate to prevent a day of unlawful strike action which has no democratic legitimacy beyond 23:59:59 on May 1 2023,” the barrister said.

Ms Cullen has previously urged ministers to resume negotiations after RCN members rejected a 5% pay offer.

Thursday’s ruling comes after the Royal College of Midwives (RCM) said members had voted to accept the latest NHS pay offer.

The offer covers two pay years – an additional one-off amount for 2022/23 and a 5% wage rise for 2023/24.

