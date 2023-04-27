Estimated £300m overspend on Barlinnie prison replacement to be investigated

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Estimated £300m overspend on Barlinnie prison replacement to be investigated

By Press Association
Barlinnie Prison in Galsgow will be replaced with a state-of-the-art prison, HMP Glasgow. (Andrew Milligan/PA)
An estimated £300 million overspend to replace HMP Barlinnie prison will be investigated, First Minister Humza Yousaf has pledged.

The state-of-the-art construction of HMP Glasgow, the replacement for the notorious prison, was initially projected to cost taxpayers £100 million.

However, the Scottish Government’s infrastructure plan up to 2025/26 has said the new £400 million cost will be “updated following full business case and procurement”.

Work on the prison is expected to begin in September, with an operational opening date marked for September 2026.

Justice reform legislation introduced at Holyrood
First Minister of Scotland Humza Yousaf (Jane Barlow/PA)

At First Minister’s Questions on Thursday, Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar urged the First Minister to commit to an audit into the capital programme as a new prison in the Highlands is also expected to cost around £140 million, a steep increase from its projected £52 million in 2011.

He said the Scottish Government’s “failure in managing the public’s finances” was a result of “failed interventions, waste and incompetence”.

Mr Yousaf committed to investigating the expected overspend, with a view to bring the costs down.

However, he said increased construction costs were not unexpected due to the volatile market.

He said: “We are looking at the cost overruns, we are seeing what can be done to mitigate those cost overruns.

“I think we all agree in relation to the fact that our Barlinnie is not in the conditions that any of us would like it to be.”

First Ministers Questions
Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar (Jane Barlow/PA)

He added: “Of course construction costs have increased for a whole number of reasons, partly to do with the UK Government’s complete mismanagement of the economy, but also to do with some global factors as well.

“We know the war against Ukraine, the illegal invasion by Russia, has also affected construction costs.

“But to give him a direct answer to this question, those costs overruns are being interrogated and we’ll do everything we can to bring them down.”

Mr Sarwar dismissed the First Minister’s reasons for the increased costs. He said: “This is a 300% increase in costs. Inflation is running at 10%.

“Even an SNP treasurer can tell you those figures don’t add up.

Barlinnie Prison in Glasgow (Andrew Milligan/PA)
“Because Scotland’s prison estate is in a dire condition.”

“In fact, I all five major capital programmes in the criminal justice system, all are running over budget,” he added.

“If the First Minister truly believes in transparency, will he commit opening up the books and would he welcome an Audit Scotland review into these projects so we can understand why costs are running out of control?”

Mr Yousaf told Mr Sarwar: “You can bet your bottom dollar that they will be interrogated because of course, we are absolutely in really challenging financial circumstances.”

It is understood Barlinnie’s replacement will include a reduction in the size of the housing blocks from 30 to 20, and will see football pitches and en suite cells introduced.

