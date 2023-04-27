Gambling firms welcome new regulations but warn ‘devil will be in the detail’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gambling firms welcome new regulations but warn ‘devil will be in the detail’

By Press Association
Some regulations for physical casinos are set to be relaxed (Alamy/PA)
Gambling companies have welcomed a long-awaited Government shake-up of industry regulations, but said the “devil will be in the detail”.

Proposals were announced on Thursday to force gambling companies to step up checks on punters as part of efforts to address problem gambling.

Flutter, the gambling giant behind SkyBet and Paddy Power, said the reforms were a “positive moment” for the sector but the changes are expected to knock its revenues by up to £100 million.

The significantly delayed gambling white paper includes rules to lower maximum bets, require more background checks, and a new levy to fund research and treatment for problem gambling, in a series of measures targeting the online industry.

Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer said: “Today we are bringing our pre-smartphone regulations into the present day with a gambling White Paper for the digital age.”

The confirmation of the much-postponed review, which was initiated in December 2020, has been broadly welcomed by the UK’s roughly £14 billion-a-year gambling sector after the long period of uncertainty.

Jette Nygaard-Andersen, chief executive officer of Ladbrokes owner Entain, said: “The UK Gambling Act Review is an important step towards having a robust regulatory framework that is fit for the digital age and creates a level playing field for all operators.

“We welcome the clarity that it will bring to the industry and customers.”

Ms Nygaard-Andersen said the policies included a number of measures which had been “already implemented” by the FTSE 100 company.

Rival Flutter, which also owns Betfair, said the proposed measures will impact its trade by between £50 million and £100 million a year from 2024 onwards.

Peter Jackson, chief executive of Flutter, added: “We welcome the publication of the White Paper, which we see as a significant positive moment for the UK gambling sector, raising standards and bringing the regulatory framework into the digital age.

“We believe proactive change will lead to a better future for our industry and have introduced industry-leading safer gambling controls via our Play Well strategy over the last few years, including setting mandatory deposit limits for customers under 25, reducing online slots staking limits and making material investments in our safer gambling operational capabilities.”

The new rules also include new stake limits, of between £2 and £15 a spin, for online slot games.

While curbs have been tightened for online formats, some regulations for physical casinos are set to be relaxed, such as increasing the number of machines allowed in venues.

Nevertheless, there is still uncertainty over some of the measures due to be enforced, with a consultation process set to take place.

Simon Thomas, executive chairman of the Hippodrome casino in Leicester Square, London, told the PA news agency that the announcement “looks positive” for the venue.

“There are still things to be confirmed, ironed out, so the devil will be in the detail,” he said. “But the key thing is that we finally have something to work with.

“It has been hanging over our heads for years and we now have far more clarity.

“It seems like there has been some effort to rebalance the regulations somewhat between online and physical venues which was sorely needed.

“As it stood, we have 1,500 customers in our casino at a time but were only able to have 20 machines, while regulations had not kept up with growth online at all.”

