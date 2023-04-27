Two arrested after climate protesters throw red paint onto Scottish Parliament

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Two women have been arrested after climate protesters threw red paint onto an external wall of the Scottish Parliament.

The demonstration from This Is Rigged took place as First Minister’s Questions was under way inside the chamber.

Police said two women, aged 23 and 26, had been arrested and charged with vandalism and breach of the peace.

Climate activists threw red paint outside the Scottish Parliament building in Edinburgh (Jane Barlow/PA)

The paint was quickly cleaned from the side of the building by staff using a water jet.

It comes after climate groups staged a number of protests from the public gallery which disrupted proceedings in the parliament.

This led to authorities bringing in more security measures for people visiting the building.

This Is Rigged said they would escalate their protests and claimed they would “shut down the oil and gas industry this summer”.

Climate and peace activists take part in a protest outside the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh (Jane Barlow/PA)

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Two women, aged 26 and 23, have been arrested and charged in connection with vandalism and a breach of the peace after paint was thrown at the Scottish Parliament building during a protest on Horse Wynd, Edinburgh, this afternoon.

“A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal and they are due to appear in court at a later date.

“The other protesters have now dispersed and officers have left the scene.”

A Scottish Parliament spokesman said: “This is a matter for Police Scotland.”