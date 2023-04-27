UK and Italy’s values very aligned, Sunak says, in meeting with Italian PM

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
UK and Italy’s values very aligned, Sunak says, in meeting with Italian PM

By Press Association
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak with Italian prime minister Giorgia Meloni in 10 Downing Street (Alberto Pezzali/PA)
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak with Italian prime minister Giorgia Meloni in 10 Downing Street (Alberto Pezzali/PA)

Rishi Sunak and Italian premier Giorgia Meloni vowed to work together on challenges including tackling illegal migration, as they hailed the “very strong” relations between their two countries.

The Prime Minister welcomed his far-right Italian counterpart, who is on a two-day visit to Britain, to Downing Street on Thursday.

In warm words ahead of their private talks, Mr Sunak described the UK and Italy’s values as “very aligned”, while Ms Meloni praised him as a “very strong” and empathetic leader.

They will sign a memorandum of understanding which Mr Sunak said will strengthen co-operation on reducing irregular migration, defence and the response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Italian Prime Minister visits UK
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak welcomes Giorgia Meloni to Downing Street (James Manning/PA)

They will later head to Westminster Abbey together for a private tour.

The Prime Minister paid tribute to Ms Meloni’s “very careful handling of the Italian economy”.

He continued: “I think the values between our two countries are very aligned, which is why we can work so well together on shared challenges, whether it’s responding to Putin’s illegal invasion in Ukraine, where again I pay tribute to your leadership, but also tackling illegal migration, which is something that is common to both of us.”

Stemming the flow of migrants is a key issue for both governments, with Mr Sunak having made “stopping the boats” crossing the Channel one of his priorities.

Ms Meloni said the UK Government is doing “very well” on the issue.

Italian Prime Minister visits UK
Giorgia Meloni hailed a ‘new beginning’ for bilateral co-operation (Alberto Pezzali/PA)

“We have nations that, as you said, well they have a strong partnership since decades, but I think there is much more that we can do on many topics on which we are on the same side – defence, Ukraine,” she said.

“Tackling traffickers and illegal migration is something that your Government is doing very well.

“I’m following your work and I absolutely agree with your work and I think there are many things that we can do together.”

She also hailed a “new beginning” for bilateral co-operation.

The meeting comes a day after the Government’s flagship asylum Bill cleared its final stages in the House of Commons, though it will face a stiff test in the Lords when it undergoes further scrutiny.

The Illegal Migration Bill will change the law so people who arrive in the UK illegally will be detained and then promptly removed, either to their home country or a safe third country such as Rwanda.

In Italy, Ms Meloni has led a crackdown on people smugglers and on rescue ships operated by charities, which she says are encouraging a growing number of migrants to risk dangerous voyages from north Africa across the Mediterranean.

On the agenda too is the agreement between the UK, Italy and Japan to develop next-generation fighter jets.

The defence partnership, announced in December, hopes to see the planes, called Tempest in the UK, in the skies by 2035 and serve as a successor to the RAF Typhoon.

Mr Sunak and Ms Meloni first met on the sidelines of the Cop27 climate summit in Egypt last November, weeks after they took office within days of each other.

Ms Meloni’s Brothers of Italy party leads the country’s first hard right-led government since the Second World War.

A group of protesters gathered outside the gates of Downing Street as the leaders met, holding signs that read “no to fascist Meloni” and chanting: “Refugees in, Meloni out”.

