Some parents could be set for state pension boost after Government announcement

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Some parents could be set for state pension boost after Government announcement

By Press Association
Some parents could get help to fill gaps in their national insurance record, which could boost their state pension (Joe Giddens/PA)
Some parents could get help to fill gaps in their national insurance record, which could boost their state pension (Joe Giddens/PA)

Some parents could get help to fill gaps in their national insurance record, which could boost their state pension.

The Government said it recognises concerns that some eligible parents who have not claimed child benefit could miss out on future state pension entitlements.

It plans to enable affected parents to receive a national insurance credit retrospectively.

The high income child benefit charge was introduced in 2013. People may have to pay it if they or their partner has an individual income over £50,000 and either they or their partner receive child benefit.

But there is a risk that if they simply make no claim at all they will miss out on valuable national insurance credits which could count towards their state pension entitlement. Parents do have the option to claim just the national credits.

A spring 2023 summary of tax administration and maintenance, published on the gov.uk website, said: “The Government recognises concerns that some eligible parents who have not claimed child benefit could miss out on their future entitlement to a full state pension.

“The Government will address this issue to enable affected parents to receive a national insurance credit retrospectively. Further details of next steps will be set out in due course.”

Sir Steve Webb, a former pensions minister who is now a partner at LCP (Lane Clark & Peacock) and has been campaigning on the issue, said: “Today’s announcement is extremely welcome.

“Whilst it is understandable that some parents may choose not to claim child benefit payments, it is vital that parents do not damage their state pension as a result.

“Until now the problem has been that there was a three-month time limit on backdating of child benefit claims, meaning that the damage would be permanent.

“I am delighted that the Government has finally listened to campaigners and plans to make changes which will boost the state pension of thousands of parents, and particularly many mothers who might otherwise have missed out.”

Sir Steve Webb
Sir Steve Webb said it is understandable that some parents may choose not to claim child benefit payments, but it is vital that parents do not damage their state pension as a result (Dave Thompson/PA)

Helen Morrissey, head of retirement analysis at Hargreaves Lansdown, said: “This news is hugely welcome, and we look forward to seeing more detail on how the Government will address this issue.

“The introduction of the high income child benefit tax charge meant that for some families it was much easier to not claim the benefit at all rather than go through the rigmarole of claiming it and then having to effectively repay it through self-assessment.

“However, many people simply didn’t realise that by not claiming child benefit they were potentially missing out on all-important national insurance credits that help them build their state pension entitlement.

“An option was introduced enabling people to opt out of receiving child benefit and still get the national insurance credit but there is still every chance people are not aware of this option.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The Forth Road Bridge.
18-year-old charged after Forth Road Bridge closure
2
The attempted murder happened in Nethergate.
Toothless thug stamped on friend and left him for dead in Dundee city centre…
3
Arbroath bus station
Drunk man terrified girl in his latest bus-related crime in Arbroath
4
The snake is believed to be a missing pet. Image: Megan Easson.
Surprise as 2ft long snake spotted in Dundee garden
5
The fire started by the teenager ripped through Lundin Links Hotel, destroying the building.
Boy, 16, in court to admit torching Fife hotel, forcing evacuations
6
ACS Aviation managing director Graeme Frater and technical director Craig McDonald. Image: ACS Aviation.
Perth firm’s rescue mission for students affected by Tayside Aviation collapse
7
Dil'Se Muslims
Uncertainty over future of Dundee Indian restaurant as plans lodged for new eatery on…
8
Police at Adamson Court, Dundee. Image James Simpson/DC Thomson
Three charged and one in hospital after 11-hour police stand-off at Dundee multi
9
Two of the e-bikes at Dundee's waterfront in 2020.
What went wrong with Dundee’s e-bikes and who foots the bill?
4
10
The Weem Inn.
Historic Perthshire Inn with links to Jacobites on sale for £500k

More from The Courier

One of Ian Westwater's clean sheet records was beaten by Deniz Mehmet. Images: SNS.
EXCLUSIVE: Ian Westwater on Deniz Mehmet clean sheet record as he reveals how keepers…
A motorhome owned by the SNP was seized by police. Image: Niesmann + Bischoff.
SNP motorhome: Key questions answered about £100k Fife campervan
James McPake said it will be a 'great day' on Saturday. Image: SNS.
Dunfermline team news as James McPake sets target to deny Clyde unique League One…
Lochbank Care Home in Forfar. Image: Dougie Nicolson/DC Thomson
Inspectors find high number of unwitnessed falls at 'understaffed' Forfar care home
Angus skippers Tam O'Brien, Paul Watson, Craig Slater and Jamie Bain have hopes of glory. Image: SNS
Angus Ambitions: What do Arbroath, Montrose, Forfar Athletic and Brechin City have left to…
Woman standing on a table in front of a 60th birthday banner.
LYNNE HOGGAN: Birthday girl Lorna showed me 60 is the new 40 - and…
Actors Ed McVey and Meg Bellamy playing William and Kate on location in St Andrews.
The Crown: Prince William and Kate Middleton take a stroll in St Andrews as…
Ross Matthews injury issue started towards the end of the 2020/21 season. Image: SNS.
EXCLUSIVE: Raith Rovers skipper Ross Matthews gives return timeline and 'can't wait' to be…
Steven Caulker in his time at Dundee. Image: SNS.
Steven Caulker relives 'insane' Dundee spell as he opens up on team-mates with tags,…
Young people in Perth and Kinross continue to suffer the effects of the pandemic. Image: Shutterstock.
'Notable increase' in high-risk behaviour from Perth and Kinross kids since Covid - including…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented